Zoetis innovations can help to revolutionise your farm

To improve productivity on farms, Zoetis will be highlighting their advancements in precision livestock farming at the Winter Fair.

Renowned for their animal health products, Zoetis are now able to offer the first genomic test to offer proven wellness traits and the most advanced herd monitoring system.

SmartbowAE ear tag detects cows in heat, early signs of disease and location

Farmers are familiar with genomic testing of sires for use in the dairy herd and are keen to have the ability to obtain similar information for the female sector in order to maximise the benefits of their breeding decisions. Standard heifer Genomic testing predicts a heifer’s potential. Testing with CLARIFIDE® Plus predicts her potential and ability to reach it.

CLARIFIDE Plus is the ONLY genomic test to incorporate proven health and wellness traits in addition to the production traits of standard testing

For the first time, dairy farmers will be able to select heifers based on their resilience to;

- Mastitis

- Lameness

- Metritis

- Retained placenta

- Displaced abomasum

- Ketosis

Additionally, information will be available on the likelihood of their calves developing;

- Calf scours

- Calf mortality

- Calf respiratory disease

Patrick MacFarlane, Zoetis emphasised: “Reliably predicting the lifetime capability and wellness of a heifer at a few days of age gives farmers a massive advantage.

The health and wellness of the animal has the greatest single impact on lifetime productivity. This is why investing in wellness is so important as no production trait can improve profitability and longevity more than wellness.”

Farmers attending the Winter Fair will also be able to find out about the most advanced cow monitoring technology on the market.

SMARTBOW®, the intelligent ear tag, detects the activity of every animal to determine heat and how much a cow is ruminating, detecting early signs of disease as well as their real-time location in a shed.

Using specially formulated algorithms and unique artificial intelligence the system learns the individual cow’s behaviour patterns, meaning it can provide more accurate alerts.

The farmer is then notified in real-time via their PC, tablet or smartphone.

To find out more about how CLARIFIDE Plus and SMARTBOW can benefit your herd, visit the Zoetis stand at the Winter Fair.