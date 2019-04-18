Flying trade for all types on offer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 350 calves and weanlings on Thursday, April 11 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves (260)

Bull calves

R Kerr, Portglenone, Charolais £500, Aberdeen Angus £365; A P Redmond, Portavogie, Belgian Blue £430, £400, £395, £355, Hereford £355, £350, £348, £312, Belgian Blue £300, Hereford £270, £250; J and I Jamison, Coleraine, Limousin £400, Hereford £292, Limousin £212; A McGuinness, Greysteel, Aberdeen Angus £400, £300, Hereford £250; Garvagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £335; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £330, Aberdeen Angus £300; R Ramsey, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £325, Hereford £248; Cookstown farmer, Limousin £328, Aberdeen Angus £305; S Creith, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £295; S McMurray, Dungiven, Fleckvieh £290, £260, Aberdeen Angus £240, Fleckvieh £215; Ballymena farmer, Hereford £285; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £265; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Lim £260; M S Robinson, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £250, £220; W Henderson, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £248; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £247; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £240; T Brown, Knockloughrim, Limousin £238; Templemoyle Farms, Eglinton, Aberdeen Angus £238; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Simmental £235; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Belgian Blue £235; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £230, £220; D Stevens, Garvagh, Hereford £230; D Stirling, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus £225, £210; J A Hemphill, Armoy, Belgian Blue £218; N Bristow, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £212; W Armstrong, Garvagh, Hereford £208 and H C and J A Campbell, Ballymoney, Hereford £220.

Heifer calves

J and I Jamison, Coleraine, Limousin £390, £275; A P Redmond, Portavogie, Belgian Blue £380, £360, £355, Aberdeen Angus £300, Hereford £320; R Kerr, Portglenone, Limousin £310, Aberdeen Angus £230; Antrim farmer, Belgian Blue £290; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £290; D Stirling, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus £282, £252; S Creith, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £280, £272, £210; A McGuinness, Greysteel, Hereford £262, Aberdeen Angus £258; Ballymena farmer, Charolais £260; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £255; J Thompson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £234; W Henderson, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £232; M Robinson, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £230, £208, £200 and R Ramsey, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £220.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £188.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves (100)

100 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 600 fat lambs and ewes on Monday, April 15 met with a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £107 to 467 per kg.

Lambs

D McKibbin, Aghadowey, 21k, £98 (467); K Campton, Cookstown, 21.5k, £100 (465); A McClure, Ballymoney, 22k, £102 (464); Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k, £104 (462); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 20k, £91.50 (458); G Wright, Ballymoney, 21k, £95 (452), 23k, £100 (435); S Hanna, Cloughmills, 19.5k, £84 (431); R J Paul, Maghera, 25k, £106 (424); R C Reid, Ballymoney, 23k, £97 (422); M McKillop, Loughgiel, 21k, £88.20 (420); S McNeill, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £94 (418); N Collins, Aghadowey, 23.5k, £97.40 (415) and W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 24k, £98.80 (412).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £102.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 35 dairy stock on Tuesday, April 16 met with a super trade to a top of £1,600 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

W Millar(Jnr), Coleraine, calved heifer to £1,600; D McGregor, Antrim, calved heifers to £1,510, £1,410; J Sayers, Cloughmills, third calver to £1,500, second calver £1,300 and D Beattie, Finvoy, calved heifer to £1,400.

A super entry of 430 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock on Wednesday, April 17 at Kilrea met with a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,350, heifers sold to £1,400 and fat cows sold to £1,260.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

R McGinley, Ballymoney, 540k Limousin £840 (156); Rasharkin farmer, 650k Limousin £1010 (155); D A Norris and Sons, Articlave, 490k Limousin £760 (155), 620k £860 (139); T Graham, Portglenone, 820k Parthenais £1260 (154); Antrim farmer, 670k Aberdeen Angus £985 (147), 580k Limousin £845 (146), 730k Aberdeen Angus £1,015 (139), 570k, £685 (120); D Morrow, Macosquin, 760k Charolais £1,100 (145), 820k Charolais £1,040 (127); Bellaghy farmer, 590k Saler £840 (142); Ballymoney farmer, 590k Limousin £815 (138); J Christie, Ballymoney, 460k Blonde d'Aquitaine £615 (134); Antrim farmer, 490k Aberdeen Angus £615 (126); T McCracken, Limavady, 670k Friesian £870 (130), 840k, £1,020 (121), 620k, £745 (120); Ballymoney farmer, 650k Charolais £800 (123); W Toner, Kilrea, 940k Aberdeen Angus £1,120 (119) and Maghera farmer, 610k Limousin £685 (112).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

J Whyte, Portglenone, Limousin heifer with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot to £1,320; Ballymoney farmer, second calver Saler with Charolais bull calf £1150.

Heifers

R Cole, Macosquin, 280k Charolais £705 (252), 280k, £700 (250), 310k, £740 (239), 310k Limousin £710 (229), 320k Charolais £710 (222), 310k, £660 (213), 330k Aberdeen Angus £660 (200); M Smyth, Macosquin, 350k Charolais £860 (246), 370k, £795 (215), 370k, £780 (211), 370k, £760 (205), 390k £795 (204); Kilrea farmer, 440k Charolais £1040 (236), 360k, £810 (225), 420k, £870 (207); A Clarke, Randalstown, 360k Limousin £845 (235), 365k, £815 (223), 360k, £785 (218), 320k, £680 (213); M Kelly, Ballycastle, 390k Limousin £905 (232), 340k Charolais £710 (209); E Ferguson, Magherafelt, 420k Limousin £950 (226), 540k, £1,100 (204), 470k, £945 (201), 470k, £940 (200); S Carmichael, Dungiven, 300k Limousin £655 (218), 340k Charolais £720 (212), 360k Saler £755 (210), 340k Limousin £700 (206), 370k, £760 (205), 370k Saler £750 (203), 360k Limousin £725 (201); S and A Doherty, Bellarena, 340k Hereford £740 (218); A McNeilly, Toomebridge, 260k Limousin £565 (217), 285k, £600 (211); W Chesney, Portglenone, 550k Limousin £1,180 (215); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 620k Charolais £1,315 (212), 570k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,175 (206); S Quigg, Garvagh, 290k Charolais £615 (212); A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 480k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,010 (210), 550k Limousin £1,150 (209), 480k Belgian Blue £965 (201); J McGarry, Dunloy, 500k Limousin £1,050 (210); J Clements, Ballyronan, 480k Limousin £990 (206); P Stewart, Garvagh, 680k Charolais £1,400 (206); Toomebridge farmer, 580k Aberdeen Angus £1,185 (204) and A Scullion, Portglenone, 350k Limousin £700 (200).

Steers

M McNeill, Cushendun, 300k Charolais £785 (262), 290k, £740 (255), 360k £885 (246), 390k, £925 (237), 400k, £915 (229), 350k, £770 (220); B Mullan, Garvagh, 390k Limousin £965 (247), 360k, £870 (242), 390k, £905 (232), 430k, £940 (219); M Smyth, Macosquin, 340k Charolais £840 (247), 320k Saler £770 (241), 340k Charolais £750 (221), 400k Saler £860 (215), 370k Charolais £795 (215), 350k Saler £730 (209); Toomebridge farmer, 330k Limousin £805 (244); A Clarke, Randalstown, 370k Limousin £885 (239), 370k £880 (238), 390k, £920 (236), 410k £960 (234), 430k Simmental £980 (228), 430k Limousin £950 (221), 360k, £780 (217), 460k Simmental £985 (214), 470k, £955 (203), 490k, £980 (200); S Quigg, Garvagh, 290k Charolais £675 (233), 330k, £730 (221), 170k, £350 (206); C Mooney, Rasharkin, 340k Limousin £785 (231), 340k, £775 (228), 380k, £800 (211), 370k, £765 (207); A McNeilly, Toomebridge, 260k Limousin £600 (231); M Martin, Dunloy, 300k Limousin £670 (223), 400k Charolais £870 (218); S Mulholland, Aghadowey, 410k Charolais £910 (222); J Clements, Ballyronan, 480k Limousin £1,055 (220), 560k, £1,140 (204), 540k Charolais £1,100 (204); W Chesney, Ahoghill, 480k Limousin £1,045 (218); E Ferguson, Magherafelt, 500k Limousin £1,085 (217), 550k, £1,130 (206); F Hogg, Kilrea, 400k Limousin £850 (213); T Campbell, Killykergan, 450k Limousin £955 (212), 440k, £925 (210); M Kelly, Ballycastle, 430k Limousin £910 (212); R Brown, Coagh, 310k Aberdeen Angus £650 (210), 365k, £735 (201); J McGrath, Dunloy, 420k Limousin £865 (206), 430k, £870 (202); S McCann, Portglenone, 480k Aberdeen Angus £985 (205); A Stewart, Portglenone, 440k Aberdeen Angus £900 (205); A Cameron, Ahoghill, 500k Aberdeen Angus £1,020 (204); A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 510k Limousin £1,040 (204), 550k, £1,100 (200); S McLoughlin, Limavady, 590k Charolais £1,205 (204) and G Henry, Knockloughrim, 550k Charolais £1,110 (202).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.