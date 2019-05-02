Freshly sown field wrecked by driver with ‘IQ lower than their suspension’

Hundreds of pounds worth of damage have been caused to a field after an inconsiderate driver or drivers used it as a racetrack.

A police spokesperson hit out at the damage which was caused to the freshly sown field in the Hillhead Road area of Castledawson, County Londonderry.

Damage to the field at Hillhead Road, Castledawson.

The driver was said to have had ‘an IQ lower than his suspension’.

The police spokesperson said: “Someone probably thought this was a great idea, possibly hilarious, great big flat open field, prime spot for a bit of diffing.

“All well and good if it’s private land AND the owner has given permission.

“In this case we have someone with an IQ lower than their suspension that has caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage to a freshly sown field of crops off the Hillhead Road.

“Again it’s one idiot that gives decent petrol heads a bad name.

“Its not too much to ask a bit of respect for other people’s property, a basic think before you act - makes life a lot better for everyone.”