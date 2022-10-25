Officers carried out a search in the Loughview Road area on Monday morning, where they located a suspected cannabis factory inside a number of outhouses.Two men, aged 27 and 56, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B Controlled drug, possession of a Class B Controlled drug with intent to supply and dishonestly using electricity.The two men have since been released on police bail to return for further questioning at a later date.Sergeant Lowry said: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.“Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the police on non-emergency number 101.“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”