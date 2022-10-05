LMC offers £100 of NIFQA beef and lamb to schools

The competition run by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) invites pupils from Key Stage 3, Key Stage 4 and Key Stage 5 to submit a one minute video on a topic relevant to their key stage.

The entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges from LMC with the winners from each Key Stage set to take delivery of £100 hampers of NIFQA beef and lamb, kindly sponsored by ABP Food Group.

Commenting LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson said: “The annual Meat4Schools competition aims to improve access to beef and lamb for practical cookery lessons for post primary pupils.

Meat4Schools competition winner Grace Scott from Down High School

“This year we are asking pupils to create a short one minute video on a topic relevant to their key stage such as, the importance of red meat as part of a balanced diet and the role of the NIFQA scheme.

“The competition welcomes entries from post primary school pupils across Northern Ireland with entries currently open our website www.food4life.org.uk