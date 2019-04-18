Heavy weight cattle sell to £1,114 at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale (April 15, 2019) there was a strong presence of buyers looking for cattle to graze.

Light weight stores peaked at 218ppk for a 390kg Limousin bullock at £850.00 and heifers to 197ppk for a 424kg Charolais at £835.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked at 1.99ppk for a 560kg Limousin £1,114.00 and heifers to 1.93ppk for a 504kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £973.00.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Dundrum farmer 560kg Limousin £1,115 (1.99ppk) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus £985 (1.97ppk), Strangford farmer 504kg Limousin £975 (1.94ppk), Downpatrick farmer 528kg Belgian Blue £970 (1.84ppk), Ballymaghreen farmer 526kg Limousin £930 (1.77ppk), Strangford farmer 510kg Simmental £900 (1.77ppk) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus £870 (1.74kg) and 538kg Simmental £880 and 532kg Montbeliarde £850 and 540kg Montbeliarde £830.

Bullocks 200-499kg

Crossgar farmer 390kg Limousin £850 (2.18ppk), Ballymaghreen farmer 404kg Charolais £875 (2.17ppk), Crossgar farmer 404kg Charolais £875 and 229kg Limousin £950 (2.10ppk) and 340kg Charolais £700 (2.06ppk) and 458kg Limousin £920 (2.01ppk), Lietrim farmer 466kg CH £925 (1.99ppk) and 474kg Aberdeen Angus £915 (1.93ppk) and 484kg Aberdeen Angus £930 (1.92ppk), Crossgar farmer 420kg Hereford £780 (1.86ppk), Strangford farmer 414kg Belgian Blue £740kg (1.80ppk) and 450kg Belgian Blue £790 (1.76ppk) and 456kg Belgian Blue £790 (1.73ppk) and 448kg Belgian Blue £770 (1.72ppk) and 490kg Belgian Blue £840 (1.72ppk).

Heifers 500 plus

Lisburn farmer 504kg Blonde d'Aquitaine £970 (1.93ppk) Barnamaghery farmer 580kg Limousin £950 (1.64ppk) and 592kg Limousin £935 (1.58ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Lisburn farmer 424kg Charolais £835 (1.97ppk) and 462kg Charolais £890 (1.93ppk).

At the sheep sale Saturday, April 13th trade was steady with good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £106.00, fat ewes to £105.00 and light weight lambs to £4.82ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Corbally farmer 21kg, £106.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £104.00, Saintfield farmer 30kg, £104.00, Vianstown farmer 28kg, £104.00, Killough farmer 31kg, £103.50, Dromara farmer 30kg, £103.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg, £102.50, Kilcoo farmer 22kg, £102.00, Strangford farmer 22kg, £102.00, Saintfield farmer 26kg, £102.00, Ardglass farmer 25kg, £101.50, Saintfield farmer 28kg, £101.00, Inch farmer 21kg, £101.00, Kilclief farmer 26kg, £100.00, Ballygowan farmer 26kg, £100.00, Comber farmer 32kg, £100.00, Ballytrusten farmer 33kg, £100.00, Legamaddy farmer 36kg, £100.00, Ballygowan farmer 25kg, £99.00, Castlewellan farmer 26kg, £98.00, Tobercorran farmer 25kg, £97.00, Saintfield farmer 26kg, £97.00, Ballygowan farmer 24kg, £96.00, Clough farmer 21kg, £96.00, Annacloy farmer 30kg, £96.00, Strangford farmer 19kg, £96.00, Ballykinlar farmer 24kg, £95.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 23kg, £95.00, Ballynahinch farmer 25kg, £95.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £93.00, Loughinisland farmer 22kg, £90.50 and Tullymurray farmer 21kg, £84.00.

FAT EWES

Dromara farmer £105.00, Loughinisland farmer £105.00, Downpatrick, Clough, Dromara, Loughinisland and Legmaddy farmers £100.00, Raholp farmer £95.00 and Clough farmer £90.00 and £88.00.

Breeding ewes

Downpatrick farmer £169, Downpatrick and Ballynoe farmers £165 and Ballynoe farmer £150 and £147.