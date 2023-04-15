Awards are presented to Holstein Friesian club stalwarts (1995)

Robert had been president of the club for the past two years while Rhona had worked tirelessly as its publicity officer for the past 12 years.

Newly-elected president James Walker from Randalstown pointed out that Robert had taken a lot of time away from his own business to look after the interests of the club and had willingly taken on the extra work that was needed for the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The club had flourished under his guidance and James Walker announced that he had great pleasure in inviting senior vice president Sam Wilson to present the club's special award for the year to Robert.

Mr Walker said how sorry the club was that Rhona Gray had decided to give up the role of publicity officer and Young Members’ Association co-ordinator, but that her decision was understandable in view of the fact that she and Robert had coped with moving to a new home and farm during the past two very busy years.

To show the club’s appreciation, Mr Walker presented a gift to Rhona and, on behalf of the Young Members’ Association, Helen Wallace presented her with a bookcase.

Farming Life reported that the new vice president of the club was Jim Stevenson from Kilkeel and Richard Crowe had been re-elected as secretary on behalf of the Ulster Farmers' Union.

Looking after the interests of the younger members was Mark Logan who had been elected YMA co-ordinator, with Sandra McAdam elected as his assistant.

Meanwhile, the new members of committee were William Crawford, Beattie Lilburn, John Henning, Tom Henderson and Robert Martin.

The efforts made by Michael Magan to get as much fresh grass as possible into his dairy herd was just one of the topics that held the interest of the members at the meeting.

Michael, who farmed at Killashee in Co Longford, had been the winner of the all-Ireland Premier Breeder Award and he told the meeting that his target was to get four tonnes of dry matter from grass into his cows.

“This is accomplished by extended cow grazing and zero grazing,” he explained.

“The herd is fed a complete diet with no feeding in the parlour or out of parlour feeders.

“The grazing pattern is to graze the paddocks then the silage fields and back to the paddocks giving a 35 day round which brings the cows back to the first paddock when grass growth is just right.”

Addressing the question of second forage to give variety to the herd he reported: “An interesting crop grown last year was Italian ryegrass which was cut on November 6 and provided grass until December. It was cut again on February 18 and fed through the diet feeder.”

A lot of emphasis is put on animal welfare and cow cubicles have a soft bed rather than a concrete base.

“A lot of sawdust is used on the soft bed,” he said.

Mr Magan stated that he “designs for the cow rather than the farmer”.

He pointed out that farmers must be more active in promoting their farming system otherwise more extreme measures from “crank” groups would be forced upon them.

They must market their system and their produce more actively, rather than letting people dictate how the consumer perceives farmers, he said.

He added: “We ignore welfare groups etc at our peril.”

Meanwhile, in equestrian news during this week in 1995 Farming Life reported that two trophies were jumped for against the clock at Birr House Riding Centre in the Craigantlet Hill in Co Down. Two adults qualified with two clear rounds each to go against the block for the Kitty Memorial Novice Jumping Trophy. Taking the red ribbon, by a narrow margin, was Paula Smith on Mr R, with Doreen Webb riding Moneypenny.

