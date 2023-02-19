News you can trust since 1963
On the steam circuit around Northern Ireland (2007)

Farming Life has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

By Darryl Armitage
2 minutes ago

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 2007 from a number of steam rallies around Northern Ireland.

One of today’s photographs is of Robin Simms, with Christopher, William and Anne Hall at the Steam Rally held at Shane’s Castle.

Another of our old photos shows Martin Keelan and Finn Lynch enjoying a chat at the steam engine rally Shane’s Castle.

And another photograph shows Mark Smyth, David Jamieson, William Mercer and Tommy McKelvey having a chat at the Steam Rally at Shane’s Castle.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

1. Taking his vintage tractor through the annual Steam Rally held in Ballymena Showgrounds

Taking his vintage tractor through the annual Steam Rally held in Ballymena Showgrounds

Photo: National World archives

Photo Sales

2. Men at work on steam engine day. Picture: Kevin McAuley

Men at work on steam engine day. Picture: Kevin McAuley

Photo: Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales

3. Looking over the engines on a wet day. Picture Kevin McAuley

Looking over the engines on a wet day. Picture Kevin McAuley

Photo: Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales

4. Jack Wallace from Stranocum. Picture: Kevin McAuley

Jack Wallace from Stranocum. Picture: Kevin McAuley

Photo: Kevin McAuley

Photo Sales
