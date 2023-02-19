Farming Life has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 2007 from a number of steam rallies around Northern Ireland.

One of today’s photographs is of Robin Simms, with Christopher, William and Anne Hall at the Steam Rally held at Shane’s Castle.

Another of our old photos shows Martin Keelan and Finn Lynch enjoying a chat at the steam engine rally Shane’s Castle.

And another photograph shows Mark Smyth, David Jamieson, William Mercer and Tommy McKelvey having a chat at the Steam Rally at Shane’s Castle.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

1 . Taking his vintage tractor through the annual Steam Rally held in Ballymena Showgrounds

2 . Men at work on steam engine day. Picture: Kevin McAuley

3 . Looking over the engines on a wet day. Picture Kevin McAuley

4 . Jack Wallace from Stranocum. Picture: Kevin McAuley