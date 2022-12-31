Ploughgirl is the star at a big all horse match held by Milebush YFC (1977)

For Margaret had won the style and appearance championship with an excellent pair of Clydesdales, ribbon-bedecked and in shining harness, belonging to Francis Hutchinson, the club vice chairman.

Mr Hutchinson had also provided horses for Jack Halpin, former Eire international champion from Co Dublin, who had won the everyday work class, and also arranged another team for William Murphy, from Co Dublin, who took the second place.

Apart from the Co Antrim ploughgirl, who displayed skill in the handling of horses and plough, Hugh Ramsey, the Scottish champion who was no stranger to Ulster, attracted a big gallery of spectators.

No fewer than 17 teams, the biggest turnout of horses at any ploughing event in Northern Ireland this year, braved the appalling weather conditions in which both men and horses shivered, noted Farming Life. The ploughing, however, was excellent and competition was keen.

Although Hugh Ramsey, from Wigtonshire, won the high-cut class, the overall championship went to Robert Taggart of Ballycastle, who finished first in the ribwork, to add another trophy to his long list of successes.

Hugh had brought his own special plough from Scotland but the horses were provided by Robert Crosby of Moneyreagh, Carryduff - Sandy and Prince had helped the veteran ploughman, James Morrow of Bangor to win the horse ploughing championship at the recent international match at Limavady.

The young brothers, Glenn and Harry Knipe from Ballyrobert, Templepatrick, with their team of coloured ponies, won the under-18 section, and came third to the Co Dublin ploughmen in the everyday work.

The prizes, which were to be distributed at a dinner dance in the King's Arms Hotel, Larne, on Friday, January 27, 1978, were as follows:

High cut work: 1, Hugh Ramsey, Scotland; 2, Frank Taylor, Magherafelt; 3, Martin Gill, Ballynahinch; 4, Harry Simms, Milebush; 5, W Higgins, Ballycastle; 6, Wilson Knipe, Templepatrick; 7, Bertie Hanna, Saintfield; and 8, R A Reid, Ballynahinch.

Everyday work: 1, Jack Halpin, Co Dublin; 2, William Murphy, Co Dublin; 3, Glenn and Harry Knipe, Templepatrick; 4, Margaret Graham, Straidnahanna; 5, Robert Boyle, Magheramorne; 6, Sam Scott, Magherafelt; and 7, W McCullough, Newtownards.

Rib work: 1, Frank Taggart, Ballycastle; and 2, Francis Hutchinson, Carntall.

Style and appearance: 1, Margaret Graham, Straidnahanna; 2, Bertie Hanna, Saintfield; 3, Sam Scott, Magherafelt; and 4, W McCullough, Newtownards.

Best ploughing mare and best ploughing gelding: William Murphy, Co Dublin, with horses supplied by Francis Hutchinson.

Best finish: Hugh Ramsey.

Best ploughing under 18: Glenn and Harry Knipe.

Best mare (in-hand class): 1, Bertie Hanna, Saintfield; 2, W. McCullough, Newtownards; and 3, Sam Scott, Magherafelt.

Best gelding: 1 and 2, Margaret Graham; and 3, Bertie Hanna.

Marked increase in sheep exports from province: There had been a big increase in the exports of sheep from Northern Ireland during the previous four months, reported Farming Life during this week in 1977.

Farming Life detailed: “Since dipping facilities were provided at the Cairnryan lairage in September 1977 more than 8,000 sheep have been exported through the Lame roll-on roll-off ferry service.

“More sheep were exported yesterday and up to early this week the to-in sheep exports total four-month figures comprised 4,161 breeding and store sheep and 4.026 fat sheep. Some weeks more than 200 are handled.

“Breeding sheep are in particular demand, making up to £10 a head more for quality lots across the Channel.

“The controversial 'deal to permit supplies of Irish lamb to enter the French market free of charge or levy from January 1 may turn at least part of the Ulster exports 'tap' to the south where prices are expected to be higher still. The sheep deal is regarded in the south as a good temporary compromise.”