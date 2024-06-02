Retro: 38 photographs from the Farming Life 1980 and 1981 archives
By Darryl Armitage
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 10:30 BST
We have a superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.
These photographs, there are 38 in total, were taken throughout the year of 1980 and 1981, so they are 44 and 43 years old.
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].
In this weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
1. The first embryo-transfer calf to be born in Northern Ireland is pictured in April 1980 on the farm of Norman McClelland, near Coleraine. It was a pedigree Charolais bull. In the picture is Mr McClelland and his four-year-old son Ross. At the back is Greer Lynn, who established the embryo transplant centre on his farm at Coleraine. Mr Lynn, a pioneer of the technique in the country, was pleased with the first result and was 'convinced more than ever' of the tremendous benefit to pedigree livestock breeding. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
2. Pictured at the Ulster Grassland Society’s dinner at Dungannon to celebrate its 21st anniversary in November 1980 are, Mr Robin Morrow (second right), president, with Mr Arnold Christansen (right), BGS president, Mr John Dardis, IGS, and Mr William Hamill. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage
