Shedding more light on Farming Life's historic photo archive (1982)

Farming Life has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.

I have been working my way steadily through these old negatives to shed a new light on the archive.

Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 1982.

One of our old photographs shows Conor McHenry of Brankinston Road, Aghalee, pictured with his pony, Gringo, in August 1982.

Another shows Robert Wallace from the Ulster Bank, Robert Bell, the chairman of the NI Large White Pig Breeders’ Club, Paddy Mullan from Garvagh and Walter Williams, the club secretary, pictured in August 1982 at show and sale of Large White pedigree pigs which was held at Cookstown.

Meanwhile, we also have an old photograph of Heather Maxwell from Ballygowan with a first prize winning Shetland foal owned by Miss J M Stevenson of Glencregagh, Belfast, at the Ballymena Show in 1982.

Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.

