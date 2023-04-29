Ulster pigs destined for Italian Fair (1979)

The consignment included 49 Large White gilts and one Landrace boar for one of the biggest commercial pig-breeding farms in Italy, a 1,500-sow unit, which had already proved the high quality of pigs from breeders in Northern Ireland.

The other, pigs, which would be competing at the show with the pick from European countries, comprised six Large White boars, six Landrace boars, one Welsh boar, and eight each Large White and Landrace gilts.

These pigs were to compete in the show before the sale, and, in conjunction with the Pigs Marketing Board, six pigs have been entered for the international butchery contest.

Northern Ireland pigs, which had been bought by the Italians the past two years, had done so well, noted Farming Life, that “an excellent trade is expected for the latest exports”.

Mr Sam Smyth of Crossgar, who was the man behind the exports by the Northern Ireland breeders, was confident that the exhibits at Italian fair would not only do well in the show-ring but would attract a brisk trade.

For Sam, an expert judge and organiser, had proved that the Italian fair provided an excellent shop window for Northern Ireland pigs on the Continent.

“Breeders in Northern Ireland should be very proud of the fact that we can produce a pig that is as good as that anywhere else in the world,” Mr Smyth told Farming Life.

“The Northern Ireland pigs are standing up to the best from Germany and Denmark.”

Mr Smyth was travelling with the pigs on the four-hour flight, accompanied by his wife, Mr Cyril Millar of Coleraine, Mr John Warden of Millisle, Mrs Elsie Breadon, Donaghadee, and Mr Richard Beddell, a prominent English pig breeder.

The party were expected to away in Italy for a week during which they would not only be showing and selling pigs but would be seeking potential orders on behalf of Northern Ireland breeders.

“There is a tremendous export potential for Ulster pigs,” said Mr Smyth, who paid tribute to the Northern Ireland Agricultural Trust which are playing a big part in helping the Northern Ireland pig breeders to compete with the best pigs on the Continent.

Meantime, a large number of pigs, both Large Whites and Landrace, had been purchased for export to Canada and the United States of America, reported Farming.

It added: “And more valuable orders will be clinched during the year.”

380gns for top boars: A top price of 380gns had been paid for the champion boar exhibited by Ernest Smyrell, Ballymoney, at the Northern Ireland Landrace Pig Breeders' Association show and sale which had been held at McClelland's Livestock Mart at Ballyclare during this week in 1979.

The purchaser was D McAleese of Ballymoyle, Coagh, Co Tyrone.

The second highest price or 255gns was received by the judge, Mr Robert Overend, of Bellaghy, for a boar which did not parade in the show ring. The buyer was Mr J Bingham, of Bracken Road, Banbridge.

Mr Smyrell also figured in the top price for gilts when he paid 240gns for a second-prize winner exhibited by John Allen, of Strabane.

Mr Smyrell also bought, for 180gns, Mr Allen's gilt which won the supreme championship.

“These gilts were a litter of sisters of excellent breeding,” reported Farming Life.

The boars averaged 200gns compared with 144gns in 1978. Gilts averaged 117gns against 110gns in 1978.

The prizewinners and prices (in guineas) were as follows: Boar, farrowed on or after August 11,1975, and before November 2 – 1, E Smyrell, Ballymoney (bought by D McAleese, Coagh), 380gns; 2, Cyril Millar, Coleraine (S Mullan, Glarryford) 210; 3; David Allen, Castlereagh (S Mullan) 140.

Other leading prices in this class for non prizewinners included: Robert Overend, Bellaghy (J Bingham, Banbridge) 255gns; John Dewart, Ballymoney (W Stewart, Magherafelt) 230; Samuel J McKeown Ahoghill (Nelson Farms) 225.

