Watch: Hawthorn Vintage and Classic Club tractor run
There was an excellent turnout last weekend for the Hawthorn Vintage and Classic Club tractor run which took place around the Portglenone area.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Despite overcast weather, the rain stayed away and participants in the tractor run enjoyed a great spin out.
Our thanks to John Nicholl who has kindly allowed us to share this video from the run with readers.