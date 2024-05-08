Watch: Hawthorn Vintage and Classic Club tractor run

There was an excellent turnout last weekend for the Hawthorn Vintage and Classic Club tractor run which took place around the Portglenone area.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 8th May 2024, 09:38 BST
Despite overcast weather, the rain stayed away and participants in the tractor run enjoyed a great spin out.

Our thanks to John Nicholl who has kindly allowed us to share this video from the run with readers.