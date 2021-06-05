Main Street, Richhill, Co Armagh. Picture: Portadown Times archive

The lecture, which began at seven o’clock that evening, was delivered by Miss Todd of Belfast on the subject of ‘The present duty of Christians with regard to temperance’.

Mr T H White, Esq, JP, of Tandragee, occupied the chair. After a few preliminary remarks the chairman introduced the lecturer, who “delivered an able lecture”, which was “principally addressed to ladies and heads of families”, urging them to “banish the pernicious habit of introducing intoxicating drinks” to friends and acquaintances “upon occasions of visits” and to “abstain themselves for the sake of others”.

The hall was comfortably filled by “a highly respectable and attentive” audience.

The arrangements “made and carried out by” the Richardson Lodge, LOGT, were perfected, noted the News Letter’s correspondent from Co Armagh.

The choir of the lodge sang some temperance pieces “in good style”.

After the usual votes of thanks, the choir sang ‘God Save The Queen’, with the whole audience standing.

The proceeds, it was reported, was to help clear off the debt on the hall.

McHugh’s of Belfast advertise mourning services (June 1876)

Now and again my eye is caught by a bygone advertisement which had been placed in the News Letter. While looking through the paper editions from this week in 1876 one such grab my attention.