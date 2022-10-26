Experts reveal most overlooked areas in home, and how neglect can cause detriments to health

Homeowners often overlook cleaning blinds thoroughly (photo: Adobe)

Besides making homes look dirty, dust can trigger asthma, wheezing, hives, and cardiovascular problems, which is why it’s essential to minimise dust levels.

Furthermore, as we settle into cold and flu season, it's important to take precautions and ensure your home is clean.

You do not want to exacerbate cold and flu symptoms with dust and other bacteria within your home.

It is important to vacuum around your home to remove dust frequently (photo: Adobe)

Installation experts at Unbeatable Blinds have investigated areas of the home that people tend to overlook when it comes to their cleaning regimen and have shared their expertise on how you can keep your home dust free.

Carpets

Dust particles in the air or from shoes or pets can settle into the fibres of your carpet, especially after you have been dusting around your home. It is important to vacuum around your home to remove this dust frequently.

Some low-efficiency vacuums can recirculate dust, so if it is within your budget, opt for a vacuum with a HEPA filter which is designed to trap debris and dust particles.

Wiping down panes and edging with a microfibre cloth will remove excess dust (photo: Adobe)

Curtains

Curtains and any other type of upholstery can accumulate dust over time however, curtains often require more maintenance than blinds.

The best way to de-dust your curtains is by using a vacuum and running it from the top to bottom of the fabric so that dust is moved to the floor, where it can be vacuumed, rather than back into the air. It is essential to get your curtains dry-cleaned once a year too, as this can help reduce dust build-up.

Fabric acts as a magnet to dust, so if dust remains a problem in your home, switching to leather or non-absorbent materials, can be easier to maintain.

Dust can trigger asthma attacks, wheezing, hives, and potentially cardiovascular health problems (photo: Adobe)

Cracks in Doors/Windows Panes

Cracks in doors and windows are a nightmare, one tiny crack can be main reason for energy loss. Cracks in windowpanes and door frames can let in pollen and dust, especially in areas with high pollution. Sealing cracks can not only prevent dust and pollen from entering the home, but it can also reduce your energy costs too.

Wiping down the panes and edging with a microfibre cloth and cleaning the windows with a glass cleaner will also remove excess dust that can be blown in when windows are open.

The amount of dust/pollen that can enter a home depends on how polluted your environment is.

Blinds

Blinds are a stylish way to keep out of the sun and keep in the heat in your home, but homeowners often overlook cleaning them thoroughly. Poor maintenance of blinds can decrease their lifespan and can also be a factor when it comes to allergies.

Sophie Moore from Unbeatable Blinds says: “Knowing how to clean your wooden blinds is essential to making them last for years to come and can prevent allergies caused by dust and dust mites”.

Depending on where you live in the UK and the environment of your home, blinds can be exposed to other forms of dirt such as grease, pollen, and bacteria.

“The best way to clean them is to dust them regularly using a microfibre cloth or feather duster. For tougher dirt, wiping with a warm damp cloth and then drying works best too.”