Carrots really are all about the place they are grown

The best way to buy them is caked in muck with their tops intact. If their green fronds are lush and verdant, it’s an indicator of freshness. If you store these vegetables encased in their muddy coats in the box at the bottom of the fridge, they’ll keep fresh for a lot longer than pre-washed varieties. The muck is a natural protector.

Carrots are members of the same family as coriander and their tops have citrusy notes similar to this herb. Don’t throw them out as they can be used as a garnish or whizzed into a dressing. Chimichurri sauce is an Argentinian condiment usually made with parsley, coriander, chilli, lime, oil and garlic. Substitute carrot tops for the parsley and serve with grilled meat or over roasted carrots.

One of the many things I love about this vegetable is that it really is all about the place it’s grown. The carrots local to me are from the same farm that produces Broighter Gold rapeseed oil. The soil around the farm in Myroe, outside Limavady, is reclaimed land from the sea. The soil is sandy, making it perfect for growing carrots. They taste different to those grown in other parts of Northern Ireland and that’s the beauty of them. You don’t need to peel carrots this good – just give them a good scrub and either roast or steam them. The first recipe this week is for carrot falafels – middle eastern snacks that combine raw and roast carrots with chickpeas and spices. They’re fried and then topped with a dollop of tangy yoghurt to cut through the sweetness.

Carrots

When I make a stew one of the best bits is how the carrot has taken up all the flavour from the meat – it’s nearly better than the meat. London based, Michelin three star chef Clare Smyth has a dish on her menu inspired by the taste of carrot cooked in a stew where a whole carrot is filled with braised lamb and topped with pickled carrots and tops. It looks amazing and I can only imagine how good it tastes. For something a bit earthier I’ve added recipe for a classic Irish stew – some purists would say its lamb, potatoes and stock with nothing else. Here I’ve added carrot, turnip and onion. On a cold, autumnal day, nothing will warm you and gladden the heart like a classic stew.