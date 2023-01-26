For romantic gesture try Camden Town Brewery’s Valentine's Gifting Bundles

Camden Town Brewery launch Valentine's Gifting Bundles

Hells is red, we love to brew, head to the Camden Town Brewery website to find a gifting bundle or two… Its Fresh Beer Lovers Bundle includes the brand-new Lager Lover print, alongside 2x Half Jack Glasses and 2x bottles of our celebratory Imperial Pilsner for just £34 – ideal for sharing.

The perfect gift for your one and only; the Treat Yourself Bundle includes the much-loved Lager Lover T-shirt, as well as a classic Jack Glass and 4x cans of Hells for £35.

As a token of Camden Town Brewery’s love, customers can also get their hands on a beloved Jack Glass for FREE with the code LOVEHELLS when they purchase the Lager Lover print – running from Wednesday, February 1 to midnight on February 3 only.

Another Valentine's Day gift from Camden Town Brewery

What is more, for those who like to keep it old-school with a good old-fashioned love letter – illustrated Valentine’s Day cards will be available to add at purchase for £3.

Camden Town Brewery | Valentine’s Collection 2023

Fresh Beer Lovers Bundle

1x Valentine’s Print (£20)

One of the Valentine's Day gifting bundles from Camden Town Brewery

2x Half Jack Glass (£12)

2x Pilsner (£10)

£34 (RRP £42)

Treat Yourself Bundle

1x Jack Glass (£6)

4x 330ml Hells (£8)

1x Lager Lover T-shirt (£30)