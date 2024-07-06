Paula McIntyre: Making the most of gooseberries, an often overlooked summer fruit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​One of the questions I often get asked is where I get inspiration for recipes.

I started cooking in a restaurant kitchen 43 years ago and it’s been a rare day that I haven’t had a knife in my hand and pot on the go since. Cooking has always been something I love and continue to get fired up about. When I’m stressed, cooking calms me down and I’m aware of the blessing to be able to make a living out of something that is also a passion. Along with this is a constant thirst for knowledge of discovering new ingredients and methods and looking back at old books to find out how other generations cook. It’s a constantly evolving field and always exciting.

A few years ago someone bequeathed me their cookbook collection in their will and since then I’ve been gifted old cookbooks and pamphlets. Some of the books are over a hundred years old but they are a source of inspiration. One of my favourites is May Byron’s Jam book, published in 1923. The recipe here for gooseberry ketchup is a riff on one from her book and is a marvellous way of preserving these often overlooked summer fruits. You could serve it with cooked meats or cheese but here it’s an accompaniment to a ham terrine. The terrine consists of ham hocks, slowly cooked in an aromatic liquor then pressed into a loaf tin. It makes for a lovely light lunch with dressed leaves, sliced apple and some of the zingy ketchup.

