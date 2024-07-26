Toby is a very handsome black Labrador, and he is now ready to start looking for his forever home.

These two adorable canines are currently with the Dogs Trust in Ballymena and are keen to start a new love in a loving home.

Are you right for Toby?

Let us introduce you to Toby! As you can see, he is a very handsome black Labrador, and he is now ready to start looking for his forever home. Toby is 4 years old and has tonnes of personality to make his adopter smile. Toby has a super friendly nature and loves everyone he meets! However, he can be bouncy, so any children in his new home will either need to be dog experienced, or older in age.

Toby has previously lived with another dog and gets on well with the other dogs at the Centre, so after successful meets he could live with another dog in his new home too.

Toby will need an active home that will take him out for plenty of adventures! He travels well in the car and can be taken to exciting walking locations. As well as physical exercise, Toby will benefit from frequent enrichment activities in the home to keep his brain busy. Toby should be able to be left alone for a couple of hours once he has settled in his new home and once leaving time has been gradually built up over time.

Are you right for Moo?

Moo is a confident and lively crossbreed puppy who will bring plenty of entertainment and joy to her forever family.

She is a little character and is looking for a home with someone around for most of the day that can keep up with the energy of a puppy and continue with the basic training and socialisation that her foster carers have started.

