Balmoral Show: Visitors welcome back to event which is also livestreamed for first time in history

Beth Wilkinson prepares her animals for the Balmoral Show which starts on Wednesday. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Taking place at Balmoral Park in Lisburn (beside the Eikon Centre), the show will be livestreamed for the first time in its history.

The event offers family entertainment, shopping outlets, a full schedule of livestock classes and displays, and food and drink stalls showcasing the very best of local produce.

Agriculture remains at the heart of the show and this year it has an unrivalled range of classes ranging from horses to ponies, goats to pigs, poultry, pigeon and eggs as well as an array of beef and dairy cattle classes, all competing for prestigious championship titles.

This year there will also be an enhanced national showjumping schedule with the highly anticipated grand prix that has attracted top class Irish riders.

The show also looks forward to the return of many family favourites – the Children’s Farm, Downtown Show stage, Healthy Horticulture area and ‘Most Appropriately Dressed’ competition.

The main arena will also host a parachute display by the RAF Falcons as well as a polo tournament.

In a first for the show it will be streamed online via ‘Balmoral Live’ available from www.balmoralshow.co.uk.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, said: “Excitement is building at Balmoral Park as the show gets underway.

“This year marks the 152nd Show and as Northern Ireland’s largest agrifood event, offering something for everyone including our competitive livestock classes, our exhilarating main arena attractions, array of delicious food and drink providers as well as our unrivalled range of trade stands to shop and explore.

“This year we have put in place a number of Covid-19 safety measures to reduce the risk of transmission.

“Tickets are still available online and we encourage everyone to join us here at Balmoral Park for a great family day out.”

All visitors to Balmoral Show (including children aged 11 or over) are asked to demonstration one of the following:

• proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 48 hours prior to your arrival

• proof of full vaccination

• proof of natural Covid antibodies based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the event

For more detailed information on Balmoral Show, the entry requirements and the safety measures that will be in place visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry