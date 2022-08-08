Save 40% on bills by making this simple switch

Ways to cut down your energy bill and save money

With this in mind, blind experts at Unbeatable Blinds reveal that switching your regular blinds or curtains to thermal blinds can keep your house warm and save you up to 40% on heating bills once winter arrives. As the cap is set to rise to £3,420 in October, now is a great time to make the switch.

How do thermal blinds work?

Finding the right thermal blind for you and using it correctly can significantly lower the cost of those ever-increasing energy bills.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thermal Blinds are designed to offer incredible temperature control all year round. In the winter months when the temperature drops, thermal blinds create a layer of insulation and prevent cold air from entering your home.

Aluminium coated blinds with honeycomb pockets are particularly good at regulating temperature as they trap air inside. This creates a thermal barrier between the window and your home, reducing heat loss by up to 40%!

How effective are thermal blinds?

The best thermal blinds are those fitted close to the window and are fitted within the recess as they prevent draughts. Thermal blinds will still make a difference if they are hung outside of the window, especially if there is a generous overlap of fabric to cover the surrounding of the wall. For your blinds to be most effective, they should be fully closed as any gaps will compromise their efficiency.

What are the benefits of thermal blinds?

Temperature control

Thermal blinds offer a 20-40% reduction in heat loss in the colder months. With the expected doubling of the energy cost cap, now is a great time to make the switch to thermal blinds.

Energy efficient

Thermal blinds save energy by reducing heat loss and creating a layer of insulation, your home will stay warmer for longer, saving you money on energy bills!