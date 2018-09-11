1,500 wether lambs for sale at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 1,500 wether lambs were on offer at the annual sale for Ballyvoy producers held in Armoy Mart, last Saturday.

Trade was fantastic and many customers left without sheep.

LEADING PRICES

Sean A McBride, 39 Suffolk, £75.50, 60 mules, £72.00. Trevor Butler, 48 Suffolk/Cheviot, £75.00, 38 mules, £72.80, 40 Texel, £72.00. V and C Butler, 60 Texel, £74.00, 60 mule, £72.20, 60 mule, £69.00, 50 mules, £68.40, 28 Texel, £68.00. Sean McGill, 34 Suffolk, £73.50, 26, £70.50. Arthur O Devlin, 70, Suffolk, £72.00, 60 Suffolk, £69.20. Sean McCambridge, 48 Texel, £71.00, 52 Suffolk, £70.50. Eugene Duncan, 40 Texel, £70.50, 41 Suffolk, £70.00. Randal McDonnell, 41 Texel, £68.50, 14 Texel, £68.00.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.