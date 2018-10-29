1145 cattle sell to good demand at Clogher

Another good entry of 1145 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, 27th October sold to a very firm demand for quality lots in all sections plainer stock would be easier.

In the Fatstock Ring Cow Heifers sold to £1428 for a 680kg B/B. at £210 per 100kg and reaching £234 per 100kg for a 590kg B/B at £234 per 100kg totalling £1380-60.

Beef Cows sold to £1422 for a 790kg Ch. at £180 followed by a 790kg Lim. at £179 totalling £1414.

Fleshy Friesian Cows sold from £114 to £124 per 100kg Fat Bulls sold to £139 per 100kg for a 880kg Lim. at £139 followed by a 1000kg Ch. at £134. Fat steers O/Age sold to £185 for a 710kg AA. Fat Steers U/Age sold to £194 for a 590kg AA. Fat Heifers U/Age sold to £220 for a 560kg Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR COW HEIFERS & BEEF COWS AS FOLLOWS:

Pomeroy Producer 590kg B/B. to £234 (£1380-60), 680kg B/B. to £210 (£1428), 660kg B/B. to £200, and 760kg B/B. to £180 (£1368) Fivemiletown Producer 600kg Lim. to £197. Trillick Producer 660kg Her. to £180. Strabane Producer 790kg Ch. to £180 (£1422) Ballygawley Producer 790kg Lim. to £179. (£1414) Sionmills Producer 700kg Lim. to £178. Cookstown Producer 680kg Lim. to £178. Fermanagh Producer 770kg Lim. to £175 and 530kg Lim. to £168. Clogher Producer 700kg Ch. to £172. Ballymena Producer 590kg Lim. to £170. Rosslea Producer 640kg Lim. to £170. Fivemiletown Producer 740kg Ch. to £169. Rosslea Producer 710kg Ch. to £167. Rosslea Producer 810kg Lim. to £166 (£1344-60) Dungannon Producer 520kg Lim. to £164.

FAT BULLS: 880kg Lim. to £139. 1000kg Ch. to £134. 840kg Lim. to £129. 880kg Lim. to £122. 1040kg AA. to £106. 930kg Hol. To £100.

FAT STEERS O/Age: 710kg AA. to £185. 570kg AA. to £183. 650kg Lim. to £174. 600kg Lbw. To £160. 610kg Lim. to £160. 680kg Ch. to £158. 750kg Her. to £142. 600kg S/H. to £134. Friesian Steers sold from £109 to £120 per 100kg

FAT STEERS U/Age: 590kg AA. to 3194. 470kg Ch. to £194. 630kg AA. to £188. 670kg Lim. to £184. 710kg AA. to £182. 600kg AA. to £178. 690kg Sim. to £168. 560kg Ch. to £166. 530kg Sim. to 3166. 550kg Lim. to £144. Friesian Steers sold from £119 to £132 per 100kg

FAT HEIFERS U/Age: 560kg Ch. to £220. 560kg Lim. to £193. 480kg Lim. to £186. 510kg Lim. to £184. 510kg Lim. to £182. 570kg FKV. To £178. 520kg Lim. to £155. Friesian Heifers sold from £102 to £132 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS (226)

A strong demand for a smaller entry this week with forward lots selling to £1615 for a 840kg Sim. (£192) 760kg Lim. to £1550 (£204) 770kg Sim. to £1550 (£201) 770kg Sim. to £1515 (£197) 720kg Lim. to £1510 (£210) 730kg Ch. to £1500 (£205) 820kg Ch. to £1500, 760kg Sim. to £1450, and 780kg Lim. to £1435 for A Fearon, Dungannon. R Wilson, Killylea 760kg Lim. to £1510, 690kg Lim. to £1445, 700kg Sim. to £1365,740kg Ch. to £1350, 690kg Ch. to £1310. B Corrigan, Dungannon 640kg B/B. to £1400 (£219), S Hayes, Dungannon 640kg LIM. TO £1355 (£212) 590kg Lim. to £1335 (£226) and 610kg AA. to £1330 (£218) P J McCullagh, Greencastle 660kg Lim. to £1380 (£209) I Hardy Augher 660kg AA. to £1345 (£204)

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: N Morrow, Caledon 500kg Ch. to £1130 (£226) W Lockhart, Killylea 500kg Lim. to £1130 (£226) and 490kg AA. to £1015. P McElvogue, Dungannon 470kg Ch. to £1125 (£239)490kg Ch. to £1040, and 490kg Ch. to £1035. Streamville Farm, Lisburn 480kg Ch. to £1100 (£229) and 500kg Lim. to £1065. R A Elliott, Dungannon 480kg Ch. to £1085 (£226) 480kg Lim. to £1060, 500kg Lim. to £1055, 490kg Ch. to £1055, 480kg Ch. to £1055, and 480kg Lim. to £1020. P Cassidy, Augher 490kg Ch. to £1070 (£218), J G Coffey, Newtownbutler 470kg Ch. to £1060 (£225) and 450kg Ch. to £1050 (£233) S Hayes, Dungannon 460kg Lim. to £1060 (£230) R Taylor, Portadown 490kg Sim. to £1045. B L Jenkinson, Portadown 480kg Her. to £1040 (£217)

STORE HEIFERS (170)

A much larger entry this week sold easily to a very brisk demand with forward lots selling to £1505 for a 740kg Ch. (£203) 670kg Ch. to £1350 (£201), and 630kg Lim. to £1260 (£200) for B McAnenley, Omagh. B Corrigan, Dungannon 630kg Lim. to £1350 (£214) J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown 660kg Ch. to £1335, 600kg Ch. to £1235 (£206) and 640kg Ch. to £1220 (£190) B McKenna, Dungannon 630kg Lim. to £1210, 590kg Lim. to £1200, 640kg Ch. to £1160, and 590kg Lim. to £1130. W & C Mills,Cookstown 620kg Lim. to £1175. J A Agnew, Caledon 630kg Her. to £1140. G Shanes, Tandragee 510kg Lim. to £1140 (£223) C Williamson, Portadown 560kg Lim. to £1140 and 550kg Lim. to £1100. F O’Rourke, Rosslea 550kg Lim. to £1130. F G Haughey, Omagh 550kg Ch. to £1115 (£203) E Fee, Fivemiletown 560kg Ch. to £1110. G & M Daly, Dungannon 530kg Ch. to £1100 (£207)

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: J Morton, Armagh 480kg Lim. to £1050 (£219) 470kg Lim. to £1025 (£218) 480kg Ch. to £1005, 480kg Lim. to £975, 470kg Lim. to £950, and 460kg Ch. to £950. I Whiteman, Newtownbutler 500kg Lim. to £1000 and 470kg Lim. to £950. G Shanes, Tandragee 490kg Lim. to £1000, 480kg Lim. to £990, 470kg Lim. to £980, 490KG Lim. to £950, and 470kg Lim. to £940. J Hackett, Omagh 460kg Ch. to £980 (£213) and 460kg Lim. to £955. D Keegan, Loughgall 490kg Lim. to £975. Ashley Wright, Fivemiletown 490kg Ch. to £955 and 440kg Lim. to £940.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: I Whiteman, Newtownbutler 390kg Ch. to £880 (£225) 380kg Ch. to £800, and 400kg Lim. to £800. M Hackett, Augher 400kg Lim. to £850 (£212) E Fee, Fivemiletown 400kg Lim. to £805 and 390kg Ch. to £700. S & C Murphy, Aughnacloy 400kg Lim. to £750. V P Connon, Crumlin 390kg Lim. to £715. R Farrell, Fivemiletown 390kg Lim. to £680. E Davis, Lack 390kg Lim. to £660.

WEANLINGS: A very keen demand in this section with Steers & Bulls selling to £1100 for a 480kg Lim. (£229) 450kg Lim. to £1030 (£229) 440kg Lim. to £1015 (£230)410kg Ch. to £1000 (£244) 380kg Ch. to £925 (£243) for J McSorley, Beragh. A Fawcett, Lisnaskea 530kg Lim. to £1025 and 480kg AA. to £985. P Donnelly, Clogher 450kg AA. to £1025 (£228) and 420kg AA. to £825. J Quinn, Donaghmore 420kg Ch. to £1015 (£242) and 450kg AA. to £890. R Newport, Armagh 480kg Lim. to £950 and 400kg Lim. to £880. M Hackett, Augher 430kg Ch. to £930. J McElroy, Clogher 540kg Sim. to £920 and 430kg Ch. to £920. E P Robinson, Fivemiletown 350kg Lim. to £890 (£254) D Rafferty, Cappagh 400kg Lim. to £890 (£222) T Cassidy, Augher 350kg Ch. to £880 (£251) M McCaughey, Clogher 410kg Lim. to £875.

WEANLING HEIFERS: D Rafferty, Cappagh 330kg Lim. to £945 (£286) W J Shephard, Crumlin 370kg Lim. to £880 (£238) 400kg Lim. to £780, and 400kg Lim. to £765. P Tierney, Clogher 440kg Lim. to £840390kg Lim. to £750. J McDonnell, Cooneen 340kg Ch. to £795 (£234) and 260kg Ch. to £715 (£275) M Elliott, Garvary 320kg Ch. to £780 (£244) Wm. White, Portadown 370kg Ch. to £760, and 400kg Ch. to £730. W Bingham, Downpatrick 360kg Ch. to £750. C McDonnell, Brookeborough 290kg Ch. to £740 (£255) and 300kg Ch. to £700 (£233) B Murray, Derrylin 330kg Ch. to £735. Derrylin Producer 390kg Ch. to £720, and 330kg Ch. to £680. L Clarke, Lurgan 380kg S/H. to £700. M Shannon, Lisnaskea 370kg Ch. to £695. Newtownbutler Producer 310kg Lim. to £680.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very keen demand in this section with B McStravick, Aghagallon selling a Calved Heifer to £1835. Dungannon Producer £1710 for a Calved Heifer. M/S R & E Johnston, Tempo £1525 and £1455 for Calved Heifers. R Givan, Dungannon £1500 for Calved Heifer. A Burns, Caledon £1475 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1000. A selection of Maiden Heifers from S Collins, Rasharkin sold £455 x 4, £450 x 3, £445 x 3, £440 x 3, £420 x 6 and £420 x 2 An Armagh Producer sold £645 x 3, £610 x 2, £600 x 2, £560 x 2nd, £425 x 3 . A Clarke Clogher £725 x 2 and £675 x 2

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A very sharp demand this week again with O Mulgrew, Cookstown selling a 2nd Calver with Bull Calf to £2080, £1780 for a 2011 Cow & Heifer Calf, and £1480 for a 2013 Cow & Heifer Calf. R McDermot, Omagh £1605 for Heifer & Heifer Calf. Ashley Johnston, Tamlaght, Enniskillen £1590 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf and £1390 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf. G N Daly, Pomeroy £1515 for Heifer & Heifer Calf and £1400 for Heifer with Bull Calf. B McCaffery, Derrylin £1430 for 2011 Cow with Bull Calf, £1390 for 2012 Cow with Bull Calf, £1365 for 2012 Cow with Bull Calf, £1345 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf, £1300 for 2011 Cow with Bull Calf, £1285 for 2012 Cow with Bull Calf and £1100 for 2012 Cow with Heifer Calf. Reps of the late M T Boyd, Pomeroy £1390 for Heifer with Bull Calf and £1115 for 06 Cow with Bull Calf. Incalf Heifers sold to £1110 for A Nixon, Tempo.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A smaller entry sold to a good steady demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £555 for a Sim. to P E McDonald, Tempo. P T Loughran Jnr, Cookstown £475 and £350 for AAs. M Jones, Enniskillen £440 for Ch. R J Hoy, Monea £440 and £325 for Limms. K & A Veitch, Lisbellaw £330 for B/B. P Murphy, Rosslea £280 for Lim. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £280 for Ch. J T C Morton, Kinawley £280 and £265 for B/Bs. C McBrien, Lisnaskea £270 for Her. L G Collins, Lisnaskea £270 for Her.

HEIFER CALVES: K & A Veitch, Lisbellaw £340 for B/B. and £285 for Sim. Augher Producer £280 and £275 for Limms. Ballygawley Producer £270 for Ch, £265 twice for Limms. J T C Morton, Kinawley £265 twice for B/Bs. R Domer, Clogher £265 for Ch. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £260 for Lim. and £255 for AA.

REARED BULLS: Stephen Wylie, Aughnacloy £750 for Ch. £660 for AA. and £610 for Lim. A Managh, Sixmilecross £715, £620. £595 and £585 for Limms. M Jones, Enniskillen £710 for Ch. B Cassidy, Rosslea £680 for Ch. A McKenzie, Dungannon £670, £640,and £610 for Herefords. H Connelly, Rosslea £670, and £610 for B/Bs and £635 for Her. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £620 for Ch. and £605 for Lim. S Duffy, Lisbellaw £600 for AA. D O Hagan, Maghera £600 for Lim.

REARED HEIFERS: B Cassidy, Rosslea £670 for Ch. A O’Neill, Loughgall £615,and £550 for Chars. A Kyle, Coalisland £600 for Ch, £560 and £480 for Her. A Mannagh, Sixmilecross £580, £475 and £415 for Limms. M Jones, Enniskillen £550 for Ch. P Conwell, Donemana £530 for Ch. E Fee, Fivemiletown £515 for Sim. V & R Hall, Fivemiletown £490 for Her. R Johnston, Tempo £480 twice for Her. D Wilson, Fivemiletown £475 for Her. S Wylie, Aughnacloy £475 for Sim. T Breslin, Lisnaskea £465 for Ch.