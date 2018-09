18kg store lambs to £73.50 at Hilltown Mart

On Thursday, August 30th fat lambs soldmto £86 for 24kg, store lambs to £73.50 for 18kg and fat ewes to £80.

Fat lambs: Downpatrick farmers - £86 for 24kg (351ppk), £80 for 24kg (349ppk). Annaclone farmer - £86 for 30kg (284ppk), £78.50 for 23kg (328ppk). Rathfriland farmers - £85 for 26kg (326ppk), £82 for 24kg (334ppk), £81.50 for 24kg (336ppk). Hilltown farmers - £84 for 25kg (336ppk), £82 for 24kg (332ppk), £80 for 22kg (349ppk), £79 for 20.5kg (385ppk), £78 for 22kg (344ppk), £77.50 for 22kg (352ppk), £76 for 20kg (378ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £83 for 25.5kg (338ppk). Rostrevor farmer - £75.50 for 22kg (343ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmers - £73.50 for 18kg (408ppk), £69.50 for 18kg (384ppk, £68.50 for 18kg (376ppk), £64.50 for 15.5kg (408ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £71 for 16kg (438ppk), £64 for 18kg (356ppk). Downpatrick farmer - £67.50 for 18kg (371ppk), £60.50 for 15kg (398ppk). Castlewellan farmer -£66 for 17kg (370ppk). Newry farmer - £63 for 17kg (370ppk). Kilcoo farmer - £61.50 for 16kg (377ppk).

Fat ewes: Newry farmer - £80. Rathfriland farmer - £80. Hilltown farmer - £76 (twice). Kilcoo farmer - £75. Annaclone farmer - £72 (twice). Rostrevor farmer - £70, £68.

On Saturday, September 1st - cow and heifer calf sold to £1,660, fat cows to £1,130, heifers to £1,080 and bullocks to £1,500.

Cows and calves: Ballynahinch farmer - cow and heifer calf - £1,660, cow and male calf - £1,500. Dromore farmer - £1,610, cow and male calf - £1,380. Ballymartin farmer - cow and male calf - £1,340. Castlewellan farmer - cow and heifer calf - £1,260, cow and heifer calf - £1,250.

Fat cows: Belgium Blue cow - £1,130. Simmental cow - £890. Aberdeen Angus cow - £720. Limousin cow - £650.

Heifer: Newcastle farmer - £1,080 for 556kg (194ppk), £1,065 for 532kg (200ppk), £1,060 for 560kg (189ppk), £1,050 for 562kg (187ppk), £1,040 for 498kg (208ppk), £1,010 for 502kg (201ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £1,010 for 502kg (201ppk), £930 for 462kg (201ppk). Hilltown farmer - £1,000 for 586kg (170ppk), £900 for 474kg (189ppk). Ballymartin farmer - £890 for 510kg (174ppk).

Weanling heifer: Annaclone farmer - £625 for 354kg (176ppk), £555 for 312kg (177ppk). Mayobridge farmer - £605 for 396kg (152ppk). Hilltown farmer -£490 for 306kg (160ppk).

Bullocks: Hilltown farmer - £1500 for 788kg (190ppk), £1,420 for 738kg (192ppk), £1,265 for 644kg (196ppk). Katesbridge farmer - £1,305 for 702kg (185ppk), £1,220 for 682kg (178ppk), £1,185 for 620kg (191ppk), £1,170 for 616kg (189ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £1,240 for 608kg (203ppk). Mayobridge farmer - £1,210 for 572kg (211ppk), £1,195 for 538kg (222ppk), £1,150 for 550kg (209ppk). Kilcoo farmer - £1,140 for 540kg (209ppk).

Weanling males: Hilltown farmer - £760 for 392kg (193ppk), £750 for 374kg (200ppk), £740 for 408kg (181ppk). Kilkeel farmer - £740 for 372kg (198ppk), £685 for 326kg (210ppk). Castlewellan farmer - £655 for 364kg (179ppk).