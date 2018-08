2,186 sheep on offer at Torr sale

2,186 sheep were on offer at the annual Torr sale and trade was firm.

Quality was poorer due to the poor summer grass and lambs were smaller.

LEADING PRICES

Denis McHenry, mule ewe lambs, 10, £145, 10, £138, 10, £133, 10, £112, 10, £107, 10, £100, 2, £122, 11, £98.00, 11, £94.00, 11, £93.00, 11, £90.00, 10, £92.00, 11, £97.00. John McNeill, Cushendun, 12 mules, £100, 12, £94.00, 12, £90.00. Vincent McHenry, Torr, 12 S/C, £122, 12, £114, 12, £104, 23, £90.00. Altmore Farms, Torr, 10, S/C, £132, 11, £120, 12, £102, 10, £98.00. J J McAlister, Cushendun, 12 mules, £103, 2, £128, 12, 96.00. Noel McQuaid, Torr, 11 mules, £100. A O’Mullan, Dunloy, 10 W/C, £146, 10, £120, 10, £92.00. McCormick Farms, Torr, 22 mules, £96.00. Robert McHenry, Torr, S/C, 10, £104, 10, £100, 11, £100.

WETHER LAMBS

R McHenry, 42, Suffolks, £74.00, 49, £66.00. John McNeill, Cushendun, 50, crossbred, £66.50, 36, £69.00, 51, £66.40. Altmore Farms, 30, Suffolk, £71.50, 26, £67.00. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, 65, Texel, £66.40, 25, £66.00. Noel McQuaid, 61 mules, £64.00, 25, £61.50. James McNeill, Ballycastle, 18 Texel, £67.60, 16, £62.80.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.