280k weanling at £830 at Rathfriland Co-Op

264 head through the ring on Friday with 98 weanlings selling in one of the best trades to date, ie. 280k at £830 or 296p/k, 288k at £830 or 288p/k, 264k at £734 or 278p/k.

In the suckler section £1,370 was paid for £1,200 for 680k Limousin from Ballynahinch, £1,145 for 690k Simmental from Rathfriland etc.

Store heifers sold to £1,100 for 534k Charolais from Rathfriland.

A 462k Belgian Blue from Brackney West sold at £1,080.

There wasn’t as many continentals this week in the bullock section.

A 640k Shorthorn topped the sale at £1,245.

Dropped calves cleared up to £390 for Limousin bulls from Seaforde.

Hereford heifers from Warrenpoint sold to £360.

DROPPED CALVES

Seaforde farmer: Limousin bull £390. Warrenpoint farmer: Hereford heifers £360. Ballynafern farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £345. Banbridge farmer: Pen of strong Holstein bulls £340 each, Aberdeen Angus bulls £335 and Hereford bulls £305. Castlevennon farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £335. Hillsborough farmer: Belgian Blue £305, £300, £290, £280 and £275. Dechoment farmer: Charolais £300.

WEANLINGS

Begney farmer: 606k at £1,090. Ballybrannon farmer: 504k at £,1070, 460k at £970. Ballyroney farmer: 484k at £880. Katesbridge farmer: 382k at £840. Banbridge farmer: 280k at £830, 288k at £830, 326k at £820, 300k at £800, 264k at £735. Rathfriland farmer: 366k at £800, 328k at £700, 338k at £690, 388k at £675. Newry farmer: 300k at £720, 314k at £685, 322k at £680. Annalong farmer: 344k at £795.

HEIFERS

Rathfriland farmer: 534k at £1,100, 504k at £1,025. Brackney West farmer: 462k at £1080, 498k at £1,060. Dromore farmer: 502k at £1,050, 546k at £1,050, 544k at £960. Dromara farmer: 530k at £1,005.

FAT COWS

Ballynahinch farmer: 680k at £1,200. Rathfriland farmer: 690k at £1,145, 660k at £1,110, 628k at £925. Brackney West farmer: 648k at £965. Aughnahooey farmer: 700k at £960, 702k at £910. Ballymartin farmer: 618k at £950. Attical farmer: 530k at £770.

BULLOCKS

Kilkeel farmer: 642k Shorthorn at £1,235. Ballymartin farmer: 488k at £1,050. Ballynaskeagh farmer: 502k at £1,040. Dromara farmer: 518k at £1,025, 520k at £1,025. Rostrevor farmer: 460k at £965. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 534k at £1,000, 518k at £950. Gransha farmer: 448k at £925, 462k at £870, 404k at £790, 374k at £770. Rostrevor farmer: 404k at £830, 440k at £860.