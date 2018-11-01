5 Month old calf sold to £670 at Co-Op

The largest entry at Rathfriland Co-Op this autumn on Friday again saw very high prices for quality cattle.

150 calves were entered in the dropped calf section which included calves up to 5 months old. These sold consistently to £670 paid for a Lim bull from Ballyroney. This pen of 17 Lim bulls and heifer calves averaged over £500 each.

A top of 291p/k was paid for a 258k Ch at £750 from Lisburn. A Dromara farmer reached 283p/k for a 244k Lim at £690. A Ballymartin farmer reached 281.5p/k for a 270k Lim at £760. Store heifers sold to £1020 for a Castlewellan farmer. Fat cows easily cleared up to £1200 for 840k Her from Mullaghdrin. A 762k lot from Dromara sold at £1150. A very large entry of bullocks cleared up to £1290 for a 612k Ch from Banbridge. 608k from the same farm sold at £1240. Suckler stock cleared up to £1360 for a Belfast producer.

DROPPED CALVES: Ballyroney farmer 19 Lims £670, £655, £625, £580, £505, £505, £500, £500, £500, £480, £480, £470, £455 etc. Kilkeel farmer Lim bull at £540. Ballynahinch farmer £435. Artana farmer £400 and £375. Silverbridge farmer £365, £350, £335 and £335. Loughbrickland farmer £345. Ringsend farmer: £345 and £340. Seaforde farmer £325.

WEANLINGS: Lisburn farmer pen of Ch, 258k at £750 or 291p/k, 258k at £720 or 279p/k, 266k at £700 or 263p/k. Aughnaskeagh farmer 242k at £650 or 268p/k, 294k at £760 or 258p/k, 326k at £785 or 241p/k. Ballymartin farmer 270k at £760 or 281.5p/k, 226k at £570 or 252p/k. Lurgan farmer 8 Ch to £865 for 338k. Ballyward farmer 344k at £880 or 256p/k, 318k at £820 or 258p/k. Finnis farmer 268k at £740 or 276p/k, 310k at £775 or 250p/k, 282k at £690 or 245p/k, 370k at £855 or 231p/k. Dromara farmer 244k at £690 or 283p/k, 226k at £600 or 266p/k, 260k at £690 or 265p/k, 306k at £770 or 252p/k.

HEIFERS: Ballydrummond farmer 550k at £1020. Banbridge farmer: 366k at £740, 408k at £820. Rathfriland farmer 488k at £950, 508k at £950, 468k at £920. Poyntzpass farmer 448k at £850, 460k at £850. Drumarkin farmer 474k at £870, 354k at £660, 422k at £840, 382k at £830. Ballymartin farmer 518k at £980, 474k at £870, 470k at £950, 458k at £860, 436k at £860 and 494k at £930. Ballyward farmer 410k at £890, 406k at £890, 490k at £900, 368k at £760, 436k at £890.

FAT COWS: Mullaghdrin farmer 840k at £1200. Dromara farmer 762k at £1150. Aughnaskeagh farmer 650k at £800. Annalong farmer 604k at £700. Gilford farmer 670k at £650. Ballyward farmer 586k at £640. Friesian cows to £600 for 750k. Suckler cows to £1360 for a Belfast farmer.

BULLOCKS : Banbridge farmer 612k at £1290, 608k at £1240, 580k at £1180, 596k at £1130, 594k at £1120, 588k at £1170, 586k at £1150, 588k at £1150, 536k at £1120. Hilltown farmer 608k at £1120. Ballyward farmer 552k at £1100, 516k at £1000, 462k at £930. Annaghbane farmer 600k at £1200. Ballyward farmer 732k at £1200, 582k at £1190, 630k at £1180, 630k at £1170, 620k at £1160, 608k at £1100, 598k at £1100, 582k at £1090. Mayobridge farmer 616k at £1140, 572k at £1090, 532k at £1060, 498k at £1050, 446k at £960, 472k at £960. Tanvalley farmer 610k at £1110, 508k at £1010, 516k at £1010, 488k at £960, 432k at £860 etc.

1300 sheep on Tuesday evening maintained the recent good trade. Three batches of ewe lambs sold at £100, £95 and £90 all weighing around 22k. Store lambs reached 430.8p/k for 13k at £56 from a Seapatrick farm. Fat lambs topped at £85 on four occasions. Fat ewes sold to £93 from Garvaghy.

LAMBS: Seapatrick farmer 13k at £56. Dromara farmer 17k at £67.50. Ballyroney farmer 17.4k at £67.50. Rathfriland farmer 17k at £65.50. Donaghcloney farmer 17.2k at £66. Ballela farmer 15.7k at £60. Ballygowan farmer 13k at £49.50. Ballynahinch farmer 18.8k at £71.50. Hilltown farmer 18.8k at £71. Donaghcloney farmer 22.4k at £90. Garvaghy farmer 27k at £85, 27.8k at £85. Downpatrick farmer 30k at £85. Rathfriland farmer 26.3k at £84. Ballykinlar farmer 26.2k at £83.

FAT LAMBS: Banbridge and Garvaghy farmers £93. Hilltown farmer £81. Banbridge farmer £78. Ballela farmer £77. Annaclone farmer £75.