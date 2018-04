540 cattle under the hammer at Markethill

An entry of 540 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, 31st March continued to sell in an excellent trade in all rings.

HEIFERS: 140 store heifers sold in a steady demand with heavy heifers selling to a top of £239 per 100 kilos for 554k Lim at £1325 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £224 per 100 kilos for 560k Lim at £1255 from a Tassagh producer. Angus heifers sold to £210 per 100 kilos for 524k at £1100. Main demand for good quality heifers from £200 to £210 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £233 per 100 kilos for 470k at £1100 from a Tassagh farmer. Lightweight heifers sold from £220 to £267 for 344k Char at £920 from a Tullyvallen farmer.

Heavy heifers: Belleeks farmer 554k £1325 £239.00; Tassagh farmer 560k £1255 £224.00; Portadown farmer 524k £1100 £210.00; Cullyhanna farmer 532k £1100 £207.00; Loughgall farmer 506k £1040 £206.00; Dromara farmer 584k £1200 £205.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 584k £1200 £205.00; Portadown farmer 522k £1070 £205.00.

Middleweight heifers: Tassagh farmer 472k £1100 £233.00; Tullyvallen farmer 416k £940 £226.00; Tullyvallen farmer 420k £945 £225.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 436k £980 £225.00; Tullyvallen farmer 458k £1020 £223.00; Tullyvallen farmer 498k £1100 £221.00; Tullyvallen farmer 408k £890 £218.00.

Lightweight heifers: Tullyvallen farmer 344k £920 £267.00; Tullyvallen farmer 324k £820 £253.00; Keady farmer 352k £850 £241.00; Keady farmer 388k £930 £239.00; Tullyvallen farmer 364k £860 £236.00; Tullyvallen farmer 390k £890 £228.00; Tullyvallen farmer 374k £840 £225.00; Tullyvallen farmer 374k £840 £225.00; Tullyvallen farmer 374k £825 £221.00.

BULLOCKS: 190 store bullocks sold in an excellent trade with good quality forward bullocks selling from £200 to £233 for 510k Lim at £1190 for a Keady farmer followed by £225 for 610k Char £1370 from a Tullyvallen farmer. Top price £1410 for 668k Lim £211 per 100 kilos from a Altnamackin farmer. Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £145 to £164 for 520k at £855 from a Stewartstown farmer. Top price Friesian 738k at £1100 £149 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Heavy bullocks: Keady farmer 510k £1190 £233.00; Tullyvallen farmer 610k £1370 £225.00; Benburb farmer 516k £1150 £223.00; Lurgan farmer 504k £1110 £220.00; Markethill farmer 580k £1270 £219.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 506k £1100 £217.00; Markethill farmer 502k £1090 £217.00; Markethill farmer 562k £1190 £212.00; Collone farmer 530k £1120 £211.00; Keady farmer 668k £1410 £211.00.

Friesian bullocks: Stewartstown farmer 522k £855 £164.00; Stewartstown farmer 576k £900 £156.00; Stewartstown farmer 502k £780 £155.00; Killylea farmer 532k £820 £154.00; Stewartstown farmer 554k £840 £152.00; Killylea farmer 572k £860 £150.00; Killylea farmer 598k £895 £150.00; Poyntzpass farmer 738k £1100 £149.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Tullyvallen farmer 404k £1040 £257.00; Markethill farmer 480k £1170 £244.00; Benburb farmer 474k £1150 £243.00; Tullyvallen farmer 412k £995 £242.00; Tullyvallen farmer 420k £1005 £239.00; Tullyvallen farmer 412k £980 £238.00; Tullyvallen farmer 438k £1040 £237.00; Benburb farmer 476k £1120 £235.00; Tuillyvallen farmr 476k £1120 £235.00.

WEANLINGS: 190 weanlings sold in a very good demand. Light male weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £273 for 348k Lim at £950 from a Lurgan farmer followed by £270 per 100 kilos for 333k Lim at £890 from a Cullyhanna producer. Stronger males sold from £200 to £244 for 490k blue at £1000 from a Banbridge producer. Heifer weanlings sold steadily from £210 to £250 per 100 kilos for 288k Lim at £720 from a Belleeks producer. Angus weanlings to £241 per 100 kilos for 316k at £760.

Strong male weanling: Banbridge farmer 410k £1000 £244.00; Armagh farmer 420k £1015 £242.00; Lurgan farmer 418k £980 £234.00; Banbridge farmer 424k £970 £229.00; Lurgan farmer 424k £955 £225.00; Glenanne farmer 408k £865 £212.00; Newry farmer 450k £945 £210.00; Belleeks farmer 418k £860 £206.00.

Light male weanlings: Lurgan farmer 348k £950 £273.00; Newry farmer 330k £890 £270.00; Loughgilly farmr 312k £840 £269.00; Lurgan farmer 310k £820 £265.00; Tassagh farmer 310k £820 £265.00; Lurgan farmer 336k £860 £256.00; Markethill farmer 306k £780 £255.00; Armagh farmer 336k £810 £241.00;

Heifer weanlings: Belleeks farmer 288k £720 £250.00; Newry farmer 286k £700 £245.00; Loughbrickland farmer 282k £675 £239.00; Newry farmer 316k £760 £241.00; Loughgilly farmer 328k £770 £235.00; Loughgilly farmer 310k £725 £234.00; Loughbrickland farmer 274k £640 £234.00; Tassagh farmer 276k £640 £232.00;

A good entry of sucklers sold to a top of £1600 for a Lim heifer plus a bull calf from a Banbridge farmer. Others sold at £1500, £1360, £1310 and £1300 and a Sim bull sold at £1650.