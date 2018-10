570kg Charolais sells for £1,110 at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on October 22nd October 2018 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,110 for 570kg Charolais (1.95ppk) with heifers at £940 for 524kg Charolais (1.79ppk).

Good quality light weight stores were still in demand, selling to a top of £2.19ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus: Castlewellan farmer 506kg Charolais £1,070 (2.19ppk) and 528kg Aberdeen Angus £1,090 (2.06ppk), Ballymaghreen farmer 516kg Aberdeen Angus £1,065 (2.06ppk), Castlewellan farmer and 552kg Charolais £1,100 (1.99ppk), Castlewellan farmer 536kg Charolais £1,060 (1.98ppk), Crossgar farmer 392kg Limousin £770 (1.96ppk), Ballymartin farmer 508kg £995 (1.96ppk), Bryansford farmer 570kg Charolais £1,110 (1.95kg) and Limousin £955 (1.91ppk), Killough farmer 644kg Limousin £1,270 (1.97ppk), Castlewellan farmer 522kg Saler £1,010 (1.94ppk), Ballyward farmer 536kg Parhenaise £1,015 (1.93ppk),Ballymartin farmer 570kg Belgian Blue £1,100 (1.93ppk) and 534kg Limousin £1,030 (1.93ppk), Crossgar farmer 538kg Aberdeen Angus £1,025 (1.91ppk), Ballymartin farmer 526kg Aberdeen Angus £975 (1.85ppk), Bryansford farmer 558kg Simmental £1030 (1.85ppk), Castlewellan farmer 550kg Charolais £1,010 (1.84ppk), Ballymaghreen farmer 600kg Limousin £1,100 (1.83ppk) and 508kg Charolais £920 (1.81ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg: Ballymaghreen farmer 442kg Aberdeen Angus £970 (2.19ppk), Burrenreagh farmer 454kg Charolais £990 (2.09ppk) and 466kg Charolais £950 (2.04ppk), Bryansford farmer 494kg Limousin £1,000 (2.02ppk), Crossgar farmer 392kg £770 (1.96ppk),Ballymaghreen farmer 462kg £905 (1.96ppk) and 478kg Aberdeen Angus £930 (1.95ppk) and 494kg Aberdeen Angus £900 (1.94ppk), Downpatrick farmer 444kg Limousin £870 (1.96ppk), Ballymartin farmer 478kg Aberdeen Angus £930kg (1.95ppk), Castlewellan farmer 440kg Charolais £825 (1.88ppk), Crossgar farmer 438g Stabiliser £775 (1.77ppk) and 494kg Stabiliser £855 (1.73ppk) and Seaforde farmer 496kg £875 (1.76ppk).

Heifers 500 plus: Raffery farmer 508kg Charolais £935 (1.84ppk) and 524kg Charolais £940 (1.79ppk) and 524kg £930 (1.77ppk) and 504kg Limousin £770 (1.53ppk) and 502kg Hereford £690 (1.37ppk) and 564kg Hereford £770 (1.37ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg: Ballynahinch farmer 446kg Charolais £835 (1.87ppk), Raffery farmer 492kg Charolais £900 (1.83ppk), Saul farmer 332kg Charolais £605 (1.82ppk), Crossgar farmer 418kg Charolais £735 (1.76ppk), Saul farmer 418kg Charolais £685 (1.64ppk), Raffrey farmer 440kg Charolais 440kg £710 (1.61ppk). Crossgar farmer 440kg Charolais £695 (1.58ppk) Saul farmer 320kg Charolais £500 (1.56ppk) and Crossgar farmer 412kg Limousin £625 (1.52ppk).