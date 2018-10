800 cattle under the hammer at Markethill

An entry of 800 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 27th October continued to sell in a very strong demand in all rings.

Buyers and sellers from throughout Northern Ireland and export agents were in attendance.

HEIFERS

260 store heifers sold in a noticeably stronger trade particularly for middleweight and lightweight heifers. Heavy heifers sold to a top of £231 per 100 kilos for 596k Char at £1375 from a Dromore producer followed by £225 per 100 kilos for 580k Char at £1305 from a Dromore producer. All top quality heavy heifers sold from £195 to £215 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £219 per 100 kilos for 470k Lim at £1035 from a Cladymore farmer followed by £215 per 100 kilos for 458k Lim at £985 from a Clady producer. An increased entry of light heifers sold in a noticeably stronger trade with top quality lots from £210 to £246 for 344k Char at £845 from a Dromore producer followed by £241 per 100 kilos for 318k Char at £765 from a Dromore farmer.

Heavy heifers: Dromore farmer 596k £1375 £231.00; Dromore farmer 580k £1305 £225.00; Newry farmer 634k £1365 £215.00; Banbridge farmer 576k £1225 £213.00; Dromore farme 604k £1275 £211.00; Keady farmer 578k £1205 £208.00; Banbridge farmer 578k £1205 £208.00; Banbridge farmer 506k £1045 £207.00.

Middleweight heifers: Cladymore farmer 472k £1035 £219.00; Clady farmer 458k £985 £215.00; Dromore farmer 454k £975 £215.00; Cladymore farmer 444k £945 £213.00; Dromore farmer 442k £935 £212.00; Keady farmer 494k £1045 £212.00; Keady farmer 424k £895 £211.00;p Annaghmore farmer 488k £1015 £208.00; Keady farmer 498k £1035 £208.00.

Lightweight heifers: Dromore farmer 344k £845 £246.00; Dromore farmer 318k £765 £241.00; Annaghmore farmer 330k £785 £238.00; Annaghmore farmer 344k £805 £234.00; Dromore farmer 376k £835 £222.00; Dromore farmer 382k £845 £221.00; Annaghmore farmer 374k £825 £221.00; Killylea farmer 374k £825 £221.00.

BULLOCKS

The 300 bullocks maintained at very good trade. Good quality heavy bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos for 540k Char at £1245 from a Crossmaglen farmer. Angus bullocks sold to £221 per 100 kilos for 612k at £1355 from a Portadown farmer. Good quality middleweights sold in a stronger trade to a top of £239 per 100 kilos for 378k at £905 from a Stewartstown farmer followed by £230 per 100 kilos for 398k Lim at £915 for a Killeavy producer.

Heavy bullocks: Crossmaglen farmer 542k £1245 £230.00; Portadown farmer 612k £1355 £221.00; Hilltown farmer 562k £1215 £216.00; Crossmaglen farmer 542k £1165 £215.00; Hilltown farmer 562k £1205 £214.00; Crossmaglen farmer 608k £1285 £211.00; Armagh farmer 582k £1225 £210.00; Poyntzpass farmer 616k £1295 £210.00; Crossmaglen farmer 558k £1165 £209.00; Poyntzpass farmer 652k £1355 £208.00; Portadown farmer 652k £1355 £208.00; Portadown farmer 662k £1375 £208.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Stewartstown farmer 378k £905 £239.00; Killeavey farmer 398k £915 £230.00; Armagh farmer 412k £945 £229.00; Tandragee farmer 430k £985 £229.00; Tandragee farmer 482k £1075 £223.00; Tynan farmer 402k £895 £223.00; Armagh farmer 426k £945 £222.00; Crossmaglen farmer 484k £1065 £220.00; Armagh farmer 422k £915 £217.00; Crossmaglen farmer 482k £1045 £217.00.

WEANLINGS: 210 weanlings met a very firm trade. Good quality male weanlings from £220 to £286 for a 252k Char at £720 from a Forkhill producer. Stronger males sold to £255 per 100 kilos for 330k at £840 from a Cladymore farmer. Heifer weanlings sold from £200 to £265 for 300k Char at £795 from a Hillsborough producer followed by £250 per 100 kilos for 296k Lim at £740 from a Cladymore producer.

Male weanlings: Mullabawn farmer 252k £720 £286.00; Downpatrick farmer 204k £550 £269.00; Cladymore farmer 270k £720 £267.00; Hillsborough farmer 282ki £750 £266.00; Middletown farmer 252k £660 £262.00; Downpatrick farmer 292k £755 £259.00; Cladymore farmer 330k £840 £255.00; Dungannon farmer 318k £795 £250.00; Cladymore farmer 328k £800 £244.00.

Heifer weanlings: Hillsborough farmer 300k £795 £265.00; Cladymore farmer 296k £740 £250.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 332k £820 £247.00; Cladymore farmer 300k £710 £237.00; Middletown farmer 250k £580 £232.00; Middletown farmer 252k £575 £228.00; Hillsborough farmer 320k £720 £225.00; Moira farmer 326k £720 £221.00.