A record setting sale at Keady Mart

At the show in Keady was something of a record setter, with an unrivalled yard of cattle in the country.

The quality of cattle from the beginning of the sale to the end was outstanding.

The sale was brisk from the outset with scores of well-fleshed slaughter ready heifers selling at will in the high £220s per 100kg with dozens selling between £230/100kg and £250/100kg.

After the sale of the show cattle, the steer trade matched that of the heifers with prices ranging from £215 per 100kg to £250 per 100kg.

The show champion on the day was a 775kg Charolais, owned by Geoffry Orr from Middletown was purchased by Philip Bailie from Primestock Meats at £2,050, £264.50/100kg.

The reserve champion was a 815kg heifer, owned by Nathan Harvey from Ballymacnab was purchased by Neville Frazer at £2,150, £263.80/100kg.

The Housewife’s Choice was a 655kg heifer owned by Gerard Hughes from Corran, and purchased by Rice’s Supermarket in Keady.

Second place beef 705kg steer from Dumhilla Farm, Newtownards was sold to M D Livestock at £1,670, £236.90/100kg. Third place 725kg beef steer was owned by Callum Carr from Armaghbreague, and purchased by Philip Bailie at £1,700, £234.50/100kg.

Second prize beef heifer came from Drumhilla Farm, Newtownards at 695kg was purchased by McKee’s Butchers in Maghera at £1,560, £224.50/100kg.

Third prize 735kg beef heifer was owned by Dermot Kennedy from Tassagh and purchased by McKee’s Butchers at £1,780, £242.20/100kg.

First prize store bullock, 545kg, was owned by J Foster from Glenanne and purchased by J H Livestock at £1,360, £249.50/100kg.

Second prize store bullock, 505kg, was owned by Trevor McClure from Mowhan and purchased by Martin Gallagher Magherafelt at £1,260, £249.50/100kg.

Third prize store bullock, 625kg was owned by Darren Mullen from Newtownhamilton and purchased by J H Livestock at £1,500, £240/100kg.

First place store heifer, 595kg was owned by Gary McKenna from Middletown and purchased by the Donnellys also from Middletown at £1,440, £242/100kg.

Second place store heifer, 605kg was owned by Gabriel McKernan from Middletown and purchased by Nigel Matchett from Portadown at £1,410, £233.10/100kg.

Third place store heifer, 595kg was owned by Kevin Carr Jnr from Armaghbreague and purchased by J and J McComb from Poyntzpass at £1,440, £242/100kg.

The management and staff at SAFE would like to thank the two judges David Weir and Sam Carmichael for their outstanding contribution in both Camlough and Keady at the Christmas Shows.

They would like to thank all of our sponsors for their continued support.

They would also like to thank all of our customers, buyers and sellers in both Camlough and Keady Marts who have supported the mart throughout the year.

The marts have continued to grow throughout 2018 and they extend their gratitude to anyone who has contributed to our success.

They wish to extend a very happy Christmas and prosperous New Year to all customers. Enjoy the festive period and stay safe.

The final sales of 2018 will be Wednesday, December 19th in Camlough and the marts will re-open on Friday, January 4th in Keady.