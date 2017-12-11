Aberdeen Angus heifers sell for £1,220 at Markethill Mart

The adverse weather conditions weakened the entry of cattle at Markethill on Saturday 9th December however trade remained very firm.

A total of 180 store cattle sold to a full gallery of buyers including export agents.

HEIFERS

Heavy heifers sold from £195 to £218 per 100 kilos for 560k Charolais at £1,235 from Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £217 per 100 kilos for 534k Limousin at £1,160 from a Loughgall farmer.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to a top of £208 per 100 kilos for 580k at £1,220 for a Keady producer.

Main trade for good quality Aberdeen Angus from £180 to £204 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £219 for 500k at £1,095 from a Forkhill farmer followed by £218 per 100 kilos for 390k at £855 from a Keady farmer.

Heavy heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 566k, £1,235, £218.00; Loughgall farmer 534k, £1,160, £217.00; Newry farmer 524k, £1,100, £210.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 592k, £1,240, £209.00; Keady farmer 586k, £1,220, £208.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 646k, £1,340, £207.00; Loughgall farmer 534k, £1,095, £205.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 638k, £1,305, £205.00.

Middleweight heifers

Forkhill farmer 500k, £1,095, £219.00; Armagh farmer 392k, £855, £218.00; Armagh farmer 392k, £850, £217.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 468k, £1,000, £214.00; Loughgall farmer 482k, £1,010, £210.00; Armagh farmer 392k, £815, £208.00; Forkhill farmer 482k, £1,000, £207.00; Forkhill farmer 446k, £925, £207.00.

BULLOCKS

Heavy bullocks sold to £232 per 100 kilos for 534k Belgian Blue at £1,240 for an Armagh farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £231 per 100 kilos for 506k at £1,170 from a Keady producer.

Several Aberdeen Angus sold from £185 to £201 per 100 kilos.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £171 per 100 kilos for 656k at £1,120 for a Loughgall producer.

Main demand from £135 to £150 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Armagh farmer 534k, £1,240, £232.00; Armagh farmer 506k, £1,170, £231.00; Armagh farmer 534k, £1,200, £224.00; Loughgilly farmer 598k, £1,250, £209.00; Armagh farmer 516k, £1,060, £205.00; Armagh farmer 582k, £1,170, £201.00; Armagh farmer 630k, £1,240, £196.00; Tandragee farmer 594k, £1,165, £196.00.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 656k, £1,120, £171.00; Richhill farmer 734k, £1,100, £150.00; Moneymore farmer 534k, £780, £146.00; Moneymore farmer 568k, £795, £140.00; Portadown farmer 524k, £730, £139.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 408k, £880, £216.00; Armagh farmer 430k, £880, £205.00; Dungannon farmer 494k, £990, £200.00; Armagh farmer 468k, £930, £199.00; Armagh farmer 440k, £855, £194.00; Armagh farmer 472k, £910, £193.00.

WEANLINGS

A small entry of weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Heifer weanlings sold to £243 per 100 kilos for 206k at £500 with good quality males selling from £200 to £231 for 256k at £590.