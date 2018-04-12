Aberdeen Angus sells for £1,365 at Dungannon Mart

A similar entry of stock saw steers sell to £700 over their weight for a 665kg Aberdeen Angus £1,365 (205.00).

While heifers topped at £1,300, 630kg Charolais (206.00); dropped calf prices peaked at £350 Simmental heifer and bull calves to £340 Charolais; weanlings trade topped at £1,140, 515kg Charolais male (221.00), while weanling heifers sold to £785, 330kg Charolais (237.00).

STEER (80)

Steer prices sold to a height of £1,365, 665kg Aberdeen Angus (205.00) presented by T Reddick, £1,240, 595kg Limousin (208.00), £1,070, 520kg Charolais (206.00); T Brown £1,250, 610kg Limousin (205.00), £1,160, 560kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (207.00); L Kerr £1,180, 560kg Limousin (211.00), £1,155, 560kg Limousin (206.00), £1,130, 525kg Limousin (215.00), £1,115, 520kg Limousin (214.00); S Hadnett £1,160, 550kg Limousin (211.00), £1,110, 550kg Charolais (202.00); I Allen £1,160, 570kg Charolais (204.00), £1,100, 465kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (237.00), £1,030, 490kg Charolais (210.00), £1,000, 460kg Limousin (217.00); T Wallace £1,145, 565kg Aberdeen Angus (203.00); S Hessin £1,145, 500kg Charolais (229.00), £960, 450kg Charolais (213.00), £955, 430kg Simmental (222.00), £945, 440kg Hereford (215.00), £890, 415kg Limousin (215.00), £880, 395kg Charolais (223.00); I McAleece £1,090, 480kg Limousin (227.00), £1,070, 470kg Charolais (228.00), £1,000, 460kg Charolais (218.00); P Grimley £1,050, 495kg Limousin (212.00); J Hogg £1,020, 430kg Limousin (237.00), £975, 390kg Charolais (250.00), £945, 320kg Charolais (295.00), £940, 335kg Limousin (281.00), £870, 350kg Charolais (249.00); B Meenagh £1,005, 440kg Charolais (228.00), £970, 440kg Limousin (221.00), £930, 430kg Simmental (216.00), £890, 400kg Simmental (223.00), £855, 360kg Shorthorn beef (238.00); G Clarke £955, 445kg Aberdeen Angus (215.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices remain very strong to peak at £1,300, 630kg Charolais (206.00) presented by N McCall, £1,230, 615kg Charolais (200.00), £1,095, 530kg Charolais (207.00); J Hamill £1,280, 625kg Simmental (205.00), £1,240, 580kg Charolais (214.00), £1,120, 540kg Charolais (207.00), £1,050, 520kg Charolais (202.00); E Daly £1,150, 545kg Charolais (211.00), £1,050, 490kg Charolais (214.00), £955, 420kg Charolais (227.00), £950, 445kg Charolais (214.00), £930, 440kg Limousin (211.00), £855, 405kg Charolais (211.00), £850, 380kg Limousin (224.00), £850, 420kg Charolais (202.00), £830, 385kg Charolais (216.00), £770, 385kg Charolais (200.00); A Bowden £1,090, 535kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (204.00), £1,065, 525kg Limousin (203.00), £1,035, 465kg Limousin (223.00), £1,000, 440kg Limousin (227.00); D and R Moffett £1,035, 480kg Limousin (216.00), £1,010, 500kg Limousin (202.00); I Newell £1,005, 500kg Charolais (201.00); a Sixmilecross farmer £870, 385kg Charolais (226.00); I Hewitt £860, 365kg Limousin (236.00); E Crozier £700, 340kg Shorthorn (206.00).

DROPPED CALVES (120)

Once again a good entry of dropped calves saw bull calves sell to £340 Charolais presented by M Sheridan, £330 Charolais bull, £320 Charolais bull; R Fields £300 Simmental bull; R Crawford £300 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Limousin bull, £270 Hereford bull; B O’Neill £285 Limousin bull, £250 x 2 Limousin bulls, £205 Limousin bull; Churchview Farms £280 Hereford bull; K Hunter £250 Limousin bull, £230 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Liggett £245 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £210 Aberdeen Angus bull; E McVeigh £235 Limousin bull, £200 Limousin bull; E Boyd £230 Hereford bull; J and G Faulkner £230 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; V McReynolds £220 Hereford bull; T Jeffers £210 Charolais bull. Meanwhile Friesian bulls sold from £80 to £315 for reared Friesian bulls presented by G Liggett.

Heifer calves sold to a height of £350 Simmental heifer presented by R Fields, £340 Simmental heifer; N Turner £325 Belgian Blue heifer; M Sheridan £300 Charolais heifer; J Faulkner £285 Belgian Blue heifer; P Robinson £280 Simmental heifer, £245 Simmental heifer; R Cuddy £280 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £240 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; B O’Neill £240 Limousin heifer; Churchview Farms £240 Hereford heifer, £220 Belgian Blue heifer; R Gervis £230 Aberdeen Angus heifer; K Hunter £225 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; R Liggett £215 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; B Hughes £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS (100)

Weanlings continue to sell briskly to peak at £1,140, 515kg Charolais steer (221.00) presented by J McMullan, £895, 400kg Belgian Blue (225.00); J Holland £1,015, 425kg Charolais (240.00), £920, 350kg Charolais (260.00), £910, 360kg Charolais (251.00), £890, 370kg Charolais (240.00), £880, 370kg Charolais (238.00); B Holland £950, 385kg Charolais (245.00); S Morrison £930, 420kg Limousin (220.00), £910, 385kg Limousin (237.00); J Waugh £910, 380kg Charolais (238.00), £880, 355kg Charolais (248.00); S Carberry £905, 335kg Limousin (270.00), £890, 335kg Limousin (265.00), £880, 340kg Limousin (258.00), £880, 360kg Charolais (245.00), £875, 335kg Limousin (260.00), £865, 300kg Limousin (282.00), £850, 360kg Limousin (235.00), £830, 350kg Limousin (238.00), £790 x 2 295kg Limousins (266.00), £750, 355kg Limousin (292.00); P Litter £895, 385kg Limousin (233.00); B McKeever £850, 300kg Charolais (281.00); W Stafford £740, 285kg Limousin (260.00), £710, 290kg Limousin (245.00), £690, 270kg Limousin (256.00), £550, 215kg Limousin (255.00); M Rafferty £710, 270kg Charolais (263.00); K Watters £700, 260kg Charolais (268.00), £690, 240kg Charolais (284.00), £690, 245kg Charolais (280.00), £690, 250kg Charolais (277.00), £690, 255kg Charolais (268.00), £630, 220kg Charolais (281.00); S Hadnett £695, 270kg Limousin (256.00), £530, 200kg Limousin (266.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers topped at £785, 330kg Charolais (237.00) presented by B McKeever; P Mullin £775, 350kg Limousin (221.00), £770, 360kg Limousin (214.00), £765, 355kg Limousin (214.00); J Mullan £760, 290kg Charolais (263.00), £685, 285kg Limousin (238.00), £600, 275kg Limousin (218.00), £520, 220kg Limousin (238.00); K Watters £585, 260kg Charolais (224.00), £570, 245kg Charolais (232.00), £535, 230kg Charolais (230.00); P Kelly £580, 250kg Limousin (230.00).