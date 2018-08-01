Angus bullocks to £1250 at Co-Op

There were fewer weanlings and more bullocks at Rathfriland Co-Op on Friday with a 586k Angus bullock at £1250 and a 540k Ch at £1130 from Mayobridge.

Friesian bullocks were an excellent trade to a top of £940 for 572k from Closkelt. Some outstanding store heifers with a 512k Blue from Mayobridge at £985. A 534k Lim at £975 from Dysart. Fewer weanlings this week with a 342k BB at £785 from Mayobridge. A 296k Lim from Dundrum sold at £730. Weanling heifers sold to £760 for a 392k Her from Kilkeel. Good numbers of dropped calves saw a Ch heifer calf from Upper Ballinderry fetch £450 with a Lim at £305 from the same farm.

DROPPED CALVES: Upper Ballinderry farmer £450 and £305. Annalong farmer AA heifer £300. Aughnaskeagh farmer BB bull £260 and £255. Seafin farmer £260. Ballynahinch farmer 2 Her bulls £250 each.

WEANLINGS: Mayobridge farmer 342k at £785, 372k at £785. Kilkeel farmer 392k at £760. Dundrum farmer 296k at £730 and 296k at £535. Banbridge farmer 290k at £700, 282k at £700, 368k at £720, 356k at £720, 362k at £700 and 332k at £690. Ballykeel farmer 342k at £785, 372k at £785 and 384k at £700.

HEIFERS: Mayobridge farmer 512k at £985, 474k at £940. Dromore farmer 534k at £975, 546k at £940, 512k at £900. Dysart farmer 492k at £965, 486k at £950, 500k at £945. Dromara farmer 470k at £885.

BULLOCKS: Mayobridge farmer 586k at £1250, 540k at £1130. Closkelt farmer 562k at £1100, 570k at £1040, 552k at £1020, 572k at £980, 572k at £940, 596k at £940.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: 596k at £940, 628k at £920, 560k at £850, 556k at £860, 580k at £800, 582k at £800, 550k at £790, 560k at £775, 530k at £760, 520k at £710.

A very large entry of sheep on Tuesday evening saw prices again increase. Most pens of good fleshed lambs sold at over 380 pence per kilo to a top of £95 twice. 345 fat ewes sold in the best trade to date and to £103 per head. Plainer ewes showed the largest price increase. Breeding hoggets cleared up to £158 and ewes with 2 lambs at foot to £180 from Ballynahinch. A Cabra farmer averaged £143 for a pen of 24 hoggets.

LAMBS: Killyleagh farmer 25.4k at £95. Kilkeel farmer: 26k at £95. Closkelt farmer 25.3k at £94.50. Katesbridge farmer 24k at £93. Killinchy farmer 24k at £91.50. Loughorne farmer 24k at £91. Glenavy farmer: 23.7k at £91. Castlewellan farmer 21k at £81.50. Kilkeel farmer 21.9k at £85. Drumlee farmer 22k at £84.50. Dromore farmer 20.8k at £80. Katesbridge farmer 22k at £84.

345 FAT EWES: Ballynafoy farmer 3 at £103. Killyleagh farmer 2 at £98. Corbet farmer 6 at £97. Portaferry farmer 22k at £93. Mayobridge farmer 1 at £91. Newry farmer 4 at £89.

BREEDERS: Ewes with lambs at foot, £180, £172, £155.

Breeding hoggets: Kilkeel farmer £158, £145 and £142. Cabra farmer: £148, £142 and £140.

Breeding sheep will be sold each week around 8:30pm approximately every Tuesday night until further notice. Special entry of 32 Suffolk X Texel hoggets on Tuesday 7th August.