Another good entry of sheep at Massereene

Another good entry of lambs and cast ewes on offer at Monday’s sales at Massereene saw lightweight Lambs selling from 340p to 371p for Texels 21kg at 78.

Heavy lots sold from 81 to 85 per Hd.

Prices: Dundrod Producer 19 Lambs 21kg at 78 = 371p. Lurgan Producer 24 Lambs 22kg at 80. = 365p. Magherafelt Producer 36 Lambs 22kg at 79.50. = 362p. Larne Producer 4 Lambs 20.5kg at 74. = 361p. Templepatrick Producer 42 Lambs 23kg at 81. = 352p. Mallusk Producer 18 Lambs 23.5kg at 82.50. = 351p. Crumlin Producer 12 Lambs 22kg at 77. = 350p. Carnlough Producer 12 Lambs 23kg at 80.50. = 350p. Larne Producer 20 Lambs 22kg at 77. = 350p. Larne Producer 20 Lambs 20kg at 70. = 350p. Templepatrick Producer 8 Lambs 22kg at 77. = 350p. Cushendall Producer 42 Lambs 21kg at 74. =350p. Templepatrick Producer 26 Lambs 21kg at 73.50. = 350p. Mallusk Producer 5 Lambs 20kg at 70. = 350p. Crumlin Producer 10 Lambs 23kg at 80.= 348p. Raloo Producer 7 Lambs 22.5kg at 76.50. = 348p. Carrickfergus Producer 5 Lambs 23kg at 80. = 348p. Antrim Producer 8 Lambs 23.5kg at 81. = 345p. Crumlin Producer 24 Lambs 21kg at 72. = 343p. Ballyclare Producer 4 Lambs 21kg at 72. = 343p. Mallusk Producer 2 Lambs 23.5kg at 80.50. = 343p. Ballycarry Producer 20 Lambs 24.5kg at 83.50. = 341p. Tobermore Producer 7 Lambs 24.5kg at 83.50. = 341p. Carrickfergus Producer 7 Lambs 21.5kg at 73.50. = 342p. Broughshane Producer 15 Lambs 23.5kg at 80. = 340p. Templepatrick Producer 5 Lambs 23.5kg at 80. = 340p. Broughshane Producer 10 Lambs 23.5kg at 80. = 340p. Doagh Producer 14 Lambs 23.5kg at 80. = 340p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Larne Producer 6 Lambs 29kg at 85. Newtownards Producer 34 Lambs 26kg at 84. Antrim Producer 10 Lambs 25kg at 83.50. Ballinderry Producer 17 Lambs 28kg at 83.50. Carrowdore Producer 15 Lambs 25.5kg at 83.50. Ballygally Producer 22 Lambs 26kg at 83. Ballyclare Producer 42 Lambs 27kg at 83. Doagh Producer 7 Lambs 26kg at 83. Ballygally Producer 33 Lambs 25kg at 83. Ballyclare Producer 24 Lambs 26kg at 83. Dungannon Producer 33 Lambs 25kg at 82.50. Crumlin Producer 10 Lambs 25.5kg at 82.50. Antrim Producer 50 Lambs 25kg at 82.50. Templepatrick Producer 14 Lambs 25kg at 82. Comber Producer 41 Lambs 25kg at 82.50. Ballyclare Producer 20 Lambs 24.5kg at 82. Antrim Producer 22 Lambs 24.5kg at 82. Dundrod Producer 30 Lambs 25.5kg at 82. Dunadry Producer 6 Lambs 25.5kg at 82. Tobermore Producer 22 Lambs 24.5kg at 82. Ballinderry Producer 29 Lambs 24kg at 81. Crumlin Producer 25 Lambs 25kg at 81.50. Gracehill Producer 11 Lambs 24.5kg at 81.50. Randalstown Producer 9 Lambs 24kg at 81. Moorfields Producer 27 Lambs 24kg at 81. Mallusk Producer 19 Lambs 24.5kg at 81. Glenarm Producer 38 Lambs 25kg at 81.

CAST EWES: Ballinderry Producer 10 Suffolks at 82. Mallusk Producer 7 Suffolks at 80. Crumlin Producer 11 Suffolks at 77. Ballynahinch Producer 7 Suffolks at 71. Ballyclare Producer 2 Suffolks at 70. Ballyclare Producer 11 Mules at 70. Crumlin Producer 11 Char at 70. Glenarm Producer 24 Blackface at 50.