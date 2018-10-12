Armoy Mart: 2,300 head of sheep come under the hammer

A smaller show of just under 2,300 head at last Wednesday’s sale met with a much shaper trade for sheep.

Store lambs were in sharp demand and up in price well from the previous week.

STORE LAMBS

S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 54 Suffolk, £72.50, 29 Texel, £70.50. S White, Cloughmills, 20 Texel, £70.00. Bryan McCormick, Torr, 11 Blackface, £72.00. John Todd, Ballycastle, 24 Texel, £69.50. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 10 Suffolk, £69.50. Donal McCormick, Ballycastle, 28 Texel, £68.00. Paul McErlain, Armoy, 38 Texel, £66.00. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, 45 Texel, £66.00. Davy McCammon, Larne, 19 Suffolk, £65.50. Donal O’Loan, Martinstown, 6 Blackface, £65.50. S Mulvenna, Glenarm, 9 Dorset, £67.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 29 Texel, £70.50. D McCammon, Larne, 28 Texel, £65.20. C Carson, Ballymena, 15 crossbred, £65.00.

EWE LAMBS

Robert Gingles, Larne, 13 Suffolk, £110. S McDonnell, Glenariffe, 14 mules, £90.00. Robt Davison, Larne, 12 mules, £80.00. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 12 Texel, £75.00. Martin Gillan, Ballyvoy, 12 Texel, £74.00, 12, £71.00.

FAT EWES

M Wilmot, Liscolman, 16 Texel, £90.00. Pat McNeill, Ballyvoy, 4 Texel, £86.00. Donal Gillan, Armoy, 4 crossbreds £81.00. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 7 Texel, £75.00. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 7 Texel, £69.00. Henry Duffin, Martinstown, 4 Texel, £64.00. J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 14 Texel, £60.00. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 3 Char, £60.00. M Wilmot, Liscolman, 3 Texel, £70.00.

FAT LAMBS

B Mullan, Ballymoney, 11 mules, 28kgs, £80.00. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 4, 24kgs, £78.00. Pat McKinley, Ballycastle, 11, 24kgs, £77.00. S McConaghy, Ballymoney, 14, 28kgs, £80.00. P McNeill, Cushendun, 36, 22kgs, £73.00. M Simpson, Bushmills, 7, 22kgs, £70.00.

Breeding ewes sold to £110.

Breeding rams to £280.

Sale each Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.