Armoy Mart: Breeding sheep sell to £175

A good turnout of 560 head last Wednesday night met with an excellent trade.

Fat hoggets sold to £110, fat ewes were a tremendous trade selling to a top of £137 and breeding sheep sold to £175.

FAT HOGGETS

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 28kgs, £110. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 28kgs, £104. Geo Steele, Bushmills, 30kgs, £105. V and C McCaughan, Ballyvoy, 24kgs, £101.50. P J Dougan, Coleraine, 27kgs, £104.80. John Todd, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £97.80. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs, £98.20. Jas McAuley, Cushendall, 25kgs, £100. Ed Jamison, Coleraine, 22kgs, £94.00. William Sharkey, Cushendun, 24kgs, £97.20. Les Millen, Coleraine, 22kgs, £94.20. David McAllister, Bushmills, 21kgs, £91.20. Sam Booth, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £98.80.

FAT EWES

David McAllister, Bushmills, 3 Texels, £135. David Anderson, Bushmills, 2 Charollais, £124. Sean McAllister, Ballycastle, 2 Suffolk, £116. A Devlin, Armoy, 11 crossbreds £75.00. G McCloskey, Loughguile, 3 crossbreds £77.50. W McKeeman, Bushmills, 26 Texel, £76.50. Jas McAuley, Cushendall, 5 crossbreds £71.00. D P Convery, Cushendun, 5 crossbreds £76.00. T Mullholland, Ballyvoy, 3 crossbreds £79.00. Jas Richmond, Bushmills, 8 Suffolk, £105. A Wallace, Coleraine, 3 crossbreds £98.00.

BREEDING SHEEP

T Hanna, Ballymoney, 15 in-lamb hoggets £128. D McHenry, Ballycastle, 2 ewes, 4 lambs, £175.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.