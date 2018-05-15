Armoy Mart: Fat cows top at £1,430 for 770kgs

A smaller show of 175 head last Monday met with a fantastic trade for all sorts of cattle.

Steers sold to £1,255 for 580kgs, heifers sold to £1,220 for 440kgs, sucklers sold to £1,980 and fat cows topped at £1,430 for 770kgs and £1,270 for 730kgs.

STEERS

John Holmes, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs, £1,255. P and J Hunter, Ballymoney, Limousin, 540kgs, £1,135. R M and J Duffin, Martinstown, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,130, 520kgs, £1,135. Hugh Doherty, Coleraine, Limousin, 390kgs, £830. G and J Patton, Stranocum, Aberdeen Angus, 310kgs, £705, 340kgs, £760, 410kgs, £885, 455kgs, £985, 420kgs, £875, 465kgs, £965, 500kgs, £1,050, 350kgs, £770, 360kgs, £745. S Steele, Glenarm, Limousin, 380kgs, £765. D O’Boyle, Glenariffe, Limousin, 270kgs, £650. Tom O’Kane, Martinstown, Hereford, 390kgs, £590, 320kgs, £650. B O’Kane, Finvoy, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 410kgs, £835, 490kgs, £990, 500kgs, £965, 490kgs, £990. Richard Green, Rathlin Island, Aberdeen Angus, 360kgs, £790. John Mulvenna, Glenarm, Belted Galloway, 200kgs, £445, 180kgs, £445, 205kgs, £440, 200kgs, £465, 190kgs, £460. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Shorthorn, 370kgs, £750. S Steele, Glenarm, Limousin, 260kgs, £595. R Duffin, Cargan, Limousin, 550kgs, £1,040, 600kgs, £1,180. Ian Russell, Coleraine, Limousin, 430kgs, £890.

HEIFERS

Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, Simmental, 440kgs, £1,220, 420kgs, £1,000, 380kgs, £900, 360kgs, £800. P and J Hunter, Ballymoney, Limousin, 550kgs, £1,155, 510kgs, £1,000. John McLaughlin, Bushmills, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 370kgs, £810, 400kgs, £815, 360kgs, £770, 400kgs, £800, 370kgs, £755, 340kgs, £715. Sam McKinnon, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 410kgs, £930, 420kgs, £855, 420kgs, £945, 370kgs, £800. S Steele, Glenarm, Limousin, 300kgs, £625. J and R J Hanna, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs, £960. Geo Henderson, Bushmills, Charolais, 570kgs, £1,180, 460kgs, £1,000. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, Simmental, 380kgs, £800. Stephen Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 405kgs, £890. Brian McKeown, Randalstown, Limousin, 390kgs, £805. Sam McKinnon, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 360kgs, £770. Ian Russell, Coleraine, Limousin, 460kgs, £895, 500kgs, £990.

FAT COWS

Geo Carey, Dunloy, Belgian Blue, 770kgs, £1,430. W J Bartlett, Armoy, Charolais, 730kgs, £1,370, 600kgs, £800. Stephen Cochrane, Bushmills, Friesian, 700kgs, £880, 580kgs, £790, 810kgs, £1,075, 735kgs, £955. S Hill, Ballycastle, Charolais, 620kgs, £835. D O’Boyle, Glenariffe, Limousin, 510kgs, £800. Geo Carey, Dunloy, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs, £840, 620kgs, £825, 610kgs, £725. Raymond Austin, Armoy, 900kgs Shorthorn bull, £1,050.

SUCKLERS

Trevor Andrews, Larne, Hereford cow/bull calf, £1,680, Hereford cow heifer calf, £1,980. William McAuley, Cushendall, springing cows, £800, £810.

