Armoy Mart: Fat ewes sell to £100 and fat lambs to £95.80

A grand turnout of 814 head last Monday night saw a fine trade for all sorts of sheep.

Fat ewes sold to £100, fat lambs to £95.80 and stores topped at £78.00.

FAT LAMBS

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 26kgs, £95.80. Leslie Millen, Coleraine, 29kgs, £94.00. Chas Knox, Ballymoney, 25kgs, £94.00. J M Hanna, Armoy, 26kgs, £93.00. A and A J Murphy, Cushendun, 25kgs, £93.00. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 24kgs, £92.00. John Woodside, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £89.20. S McConaghy, Bushmills, 26kgs, £93.80. J Doughan, Coleraine, 24kgs, £93.60. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £88.00. P McClafferty, Cloughmills, 23½kgs, £89.20. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 26kgs, £88.00. Angela Laverty, Armoy, 22kgs, £86.00. Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 22kgs, £84.00. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 22kgs, £81.20. John Hanna, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £80.50. John Dillon, Armoy, 21kgs, £80.00.

STORE LAMBS

M Maloney, Loughguile, 19 Texel, £78.00. Jas Anderson, Bushmills, 15 Texel, £77.00. Robert Sinclair, Bushmills, 20 Charollais, £72.00. Jas Richmond, Bushmills, 12 Texel, £70.00. Frank McKenna, Ballymoney, 42 cross bred £62.00. John Dillon, Armoy, 11 Texel, £69.80. A B Wilson, Armoy, 9 Texel, £67.20. Dundarave Properties, Bushmills, 20 Texel, £59.00. T Allen, Ballymena, 14 cross breds £58.50. Robert Sinclair, Bushmills, 11 Charollais, £69.00. John McLaughlin, Bushmills, 8 Texel, £62.00. S Allen, Ballymoney, 7 Blackface £76.00.

FAT EWES

R Strawbridge, Coleraine, 4 Texel, £100. S Carson, Ballymena, 4 Suffolk, £92.00. J M Hanna, Armoy, 1 Suffolk, £81.00. R I Strawbridge, Coleraine, 4 Suffolk, £92.00. T Irons, Limavady, 18 Suffolk, £81.00. S and J Mullan, Limavady, 6 Cheviot, £78.00. John McGill, Ballycastle, 5 Suffolk, £74.00. S Graham, Glenariffe, 5 Dorset, £72.00. B J McAlister, Dervock, 6 cross breds £70.00. A J Murphy, Cushendun, 3 cross breds £70.00. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 5 Texel, £61.50. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 7 cross breds £65.00. P McBride, Ballyvoy, 16 Blackface, £52.00. Stephen McDonnell, Cushendall, 8, Blackface £50.00. P McKinley, Ballyvoy, 8 Suffolk, £77.50, 8, £72.00. Donal Kane, Cushendall, 1 Suffolk, £60.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.