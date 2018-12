Armoy Mart: Fat ewes top at £100

A good turnout of 755 head of sheep last Wednesday met with a slightly easier trade than the previous week.

Fat lambs sold to £93.80, store lambs sold to £81.50 and fat ewes topped at £100.

LEADING PRICES

FAT LAMBS

J McCormick, Ballymoney, 27kgs, £93.80. N Dodds, Ballymena, 26kgs, £93.50. William Graham, Bushmills, 24kgs, £91.50. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £90.50. A Pollock, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £91.20. Brian Mullan, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £90.00. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 24kgs, £89.50. John Todd, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £88.50. J Fisher, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £89.00. P McNeill, Cushendun, 23kgs, £88.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 23kgs, £88.00. David McAllister, Bushmills, 23kgs, £88.50. Sam Booth, Ballybogey, 23½kgs, £89.00. G McEldowney, 26kgs Blackface, £88.00. Ian Young, Coleraine, 24kgs, £87.80. David O’Neill, Dervock, 22kgs, £85.40. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 21kgs, £85.00. Frank Devlin, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £84.50.

STORE LAMBS

J Fisher, Ballycastle, 22 Tex, £81.50. A Linegan, Bushmills, 11, Suff, £79.00. N Archer, 12 Tex, £79.00. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 13, crossbreds, £71.00. J Alcorn, Coleraine, 12, crossbreds £68.00. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 14 Blackface, £57.00. Ronnie Taggart, Bushmills, 8, crossbreds £70.50. Patsy Martin, Dunloy, 21 crossbreds £68.00. Niall McMullan, Loughguile, 16 Texel, £65.00. John McIlwrath, Ballymena, 4 Texel, £62.00. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 10 Texel, £73.50. V McErlain, Armoy, 10 Suffolk, £70.00.

FAT EWES

Trevor Knox, Armoy, Dorsets, £100. A Pollock, Texels, £89.00. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, crossbreds £76.00. P McNeill, Cushendun, Suffolks, £77.00. Ian Young, Coleraine, Texels £79.00. David Todd, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £77.00. P McKinley, Martinstown, Suffolk, £74.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister and Son.