Armoy Mart: Fat lambs sell to £94.50 and fat ewes to £80

The bad weather and heavy snow curtailed numbers to just over 600 head at last Wednesday night’s sale.

Fat lambs sold to £94.50, fat ewes sold to £80.00 and breeding sheep peaked at £114.00.

FAT LAMBS

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 26kgs, £94.50. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 23 ½kgs, £91.00. Paul McClafferty, Cloughmills, 22kgs Blackface, £86.80. B G and I McConaghy, Ballintoy, 24kgs, £88.00. Colm McCloskey, Dunloy, 25kgs, £90.00. D Mathews, Ballyvoy, 24kgs, £90.00. G McDoughall, Bushmills, 29kgs, £90.00. John Thompson, Bushmills, 23kgs, £88.00. Sam Stewart, Larne, 21kgs, £86.00. Patrick McNeill, Cushendun, 21kgs, £83.50. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 21 ½kgs Blackface, £80.00.

FAT EWES

S McKenna, Ballymoney, 6 Texel, £80.00. Ken Galbraith, Coleraine, 3 Texel, £72.00. S McAlonan, Armoy, 5 cross breds, £70.50. John Thompson, Bushmills, 2 cross breds, £72.00. Pat Kelly, Ballycastle, 4 cross breds, £82.00. Jas McConaghie, Ballymoney, 9 cross breds, £67.00. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, 1 cross bred, £80.00. William Connell, Claudy, 18 Blackface, £50.00. S and B Jamison, Ballintoy, 6 Texel, £63.00. Victor Rodgers, Cushendun, 2 Texel, £74.00. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, 6 Texel, £65.00. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 1 Blackface, £60.00. Ken Dobbin, Ballycastle, 1 Suffolk, £70.00. B G and I McConaghy, Ballintoy, 7 cross bred, £60.00.

BREEDING SHEEP

Pat McKay, 5 springers, £114.00. William Connell, Claudy, 11 Blackface springers, £96.00, 11, £90.00, 11, £85.00, 11, £86.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.