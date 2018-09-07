Armoy Mart: Fat lambs sell to a top of £88.50

A full yard of sheep were offered for sale at Armoy last Wednesday night with trade sharp for all types of stock.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £88.50.

Fat ewes sold to £100.

Breeding ewes topped at £152 and store lambs to £72.50.

Fat lambs: William Elliott, Ballycastle, 27kgs, £88.50; Alex McKillop, Cushendall, 30kgs, £85.00; C McDevitt, Limavady, 25kgs, £85.00; Brian McAllister, Dervock, 24kgs, £82.20; V Scullion, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £81.00; Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 22kgs, £75.00; W Knox, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £82.80; D McKillop, Cushendall, 23kgs, £81.50.

Bredding ewes: Ian Olphert, Bushmills, 8 mules, £150, 8, £144; Craig McMillan, Bushmills, 11 mules, £142, 11, £140; J A Kerr, Loughguile, 12 Mules, £140, 12, £132; Carlo McDonnell, Armoy, 10 mules, £152, 10, £1540, 30, £148, 30, £145, 18, £140; E McFetridge, Armoy, 10 Suffolk, £125, 10 Texel, £125.

Eew lambs: William Moore, Macosquin, 14 mules £91.00, 11, £84.00, 13, £84.00, 11, £83.00, 13, £82.00, 12, £81.00; P McSparran, Cushendun, 12 Suffolk, £85.00; Donal McKillop, Cushendall, 12 mules, £85.00.

Store lambs: F McCaughan, Ballycastle, 24 Texel, £72.50, 32, £72.00; John O’Kane, Cushendall, 25 Suffolk, £70.00; A McGuckian, Cloughmills, 25 Texel, £69.50; F McCaughan, Ballycastle, 40 Texel, £68.00; D McCormick, Ballycastle, 43 Texel, £66.50; John Fleck, Doagh, 62 Texel, £66.00; J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, 37 Texel, £64.50; L J McAlister, Loughguile, 64 mules, £64.20.

Fat ewes: R Hodges, Armoy, 3 Texel, £100; S Mullan, Drumsurn, 2 Cheviot, £81.00; S Hill, Novally, 7 Texel, £65.00; Tommy McAlister, Bushmills, 7 crossbred £69.50; S Dobbin, Ballycastle, 6 Texel, £75.00.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Armoy Mart (Ballyvoy sale): A tremendous turnout of 3,684 ewe lambs last Saturday at Armoy for the annual ewe lamb sale met with a very steady trade for quality lambs.

Leading prices: James P Black, 10 mules, £140, 14 mules, £112, 11 mules, £110, 15 mules, £110; Trevor Butler, 12 mules, £130, 12 mules, £128, 12, Suffolk/Cheviot, £126, 12, Suffolk/Cheviot, £120.00, 12, £120, 12 mules, £115, 12, mules, £114, 12, mules, £110, 12, mules, £108, 12, Suffolk/Cheviot, £108; Colm McHenry, 12, Suffolk/Cheviot, £122, 12, Suffolk/Cheviot, 11, Suffolk/Cheviot, £110, 11, Suffolk/Cheviot, £106; Patrick McBride, 12, Suffolk/Cheviot, £121, 12, Suffolk/Cheviot, £112.