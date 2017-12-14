Armoy Mart: Fat lambs sell to a top price of £88.50

Horrendous weather conditions kept the entry down to under 300 head at last Wednesday night’s sale at Armoy Mart.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £88.50, fat ewes sold to £85.00 and store lambs made up to £69.00.

FAT LAMBS

D McAuley, Bushmills, 27kgs, £88.50. S Stevenson, Ballymoney, 26kgs, £88.00. R Strawbridge, Coleraine, 24kgs, £86.50. R McVicker, Bushmills, 25kgs, £86.00. Martin Kelly, Limavady, 23kgs, £84.00. Tommy McAllister, Bushmills, 24kgs, £85.00. I Strawbridge, Coleraine, 25kgs, £86.00. S McCambridge, Ballycastle, 22½kgs, £82.40. E Lagan, Garvagh, 24kgs, £85.00. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £82.40. J and M McAllister, Bushmills, 25kgs, £85.00.

FAT EWES

S McAlister, Ballymoney, Texels, £85.00. R Strawbridge, Coleraine, Suffolks, £79.00. J Simpson, Ballymoney, crossbreds £60.00.

STORE LAMBS

Tommy McAllister, Bushmills, 8 Suffolk, £69.00. Martin Delargy, Cushendall, 23 Suffolk, £75.00. Jas Holmes, Ballycastle, 15 Suffolk, £60.00.

Sale next Wednesday, December 20th, last sale before Christmas holidays.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.