Armoy Mart: Fine show of 2,860 sheep

Another fine show of 2,860 sheep met with a reduced trade for fat lambs and a steady trade for stores and breeding sheep.

LEADING PRICES

FAT LAMBS

William Elliott, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £82.00. H Dornan, Armoy, 24kgs, £80.00. J McAuley, Ballymoney, 25kgs, £81.00. Martin Delargy, Cushendall, 26kgs, £80.00. M Donnelly, Ballycastle, 27kgs, £80.00. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, 25kgs, £78.00. Martin Wilmot, Liscolman, 24kgs, £79.00. Jas Blair, Ballymoney, 23kgs, £77.00.

BREEDING EWES

Desmond McKeeman, Bushmills, 10 mules, £150, 9, £150. C McDonnell, Armoy, 10 mules, £148, 10, £145, 10, £144, 10, £145, 9, £146, 10, £135. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 10 mules, £130. Philip McAllister, Bushmills, 10 mules, £134.

STORE LAMBS

Martin Gillan, Ballyvoy, 50 Suffolk, £73.00. Donal McCormick, Armoy, 50 Texel, £70.20. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, 50 Suffolk, £67.50. Niall McMullan, Loughguile, 35 Texel, £68.00. Liam O Neill, Cushendun, 40 Texel, £68.80. V McErlain, Armoy, 50 Texel, £66.80. Martin Gillan, Ballyvoy, 33 Texel, £70.50. Liam Sharkey, Cushendun, 26 Suffolk, £71.58. M McCurry, Cushendall, 52 Texel, £63.50. Jas McCormick, Armoy, 38 Texel, £67.00. Brendan Mcloughlin, Carnlough, 53 Suffolk, £61.00. John McCartney, Cloughmills, 36 Texel, £62.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 43 Blackface, £52.50. D O’Boyle, Glenariffe, 22 Blackface, £57.50.

Fat ewes sold to top price of £80.00 with 312 on offer.

Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.