Armoy Mart: Good turnout of 1,650 Blackface Lanark sheep

A good turnout of 1,650 Blackface Lanark sheep were on offer at the second Lanark sale last Tuesday night.

The entry included mostly ewe lambs and cast ewes with a small offering of hoggets.

Leading prices for ewe Lambs went to Camillus Conway, Draperstown, for an excellent pen of eight that made £165.

Hoggets sold to £152 going to Chas Philips again of Draperstown.

Cast ewes sold to £100.

LEADING PRICES

EWE LAMBS

Camillus Conway, Draperstown, 8, £165, 10, £158, 14, £145, 11, £142, 16, £114, 8, £100. Nigel McClenaghan, Coleraine, 14, £100. Kieran O’Kane, Park, 11, £98.00, 15, £96.00, 15, £94.00. Seamus Cullinan, Draperstown, 11, £97.00. M Conway, Omagh, 12, £95.00, 90, £90.00, 5, £90.00. P McQuillan, Martinstown, 10, £93.00. Thomas McLaughlin, Park, 14, £92.00. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 9, £90.00. Dessie McCollum, Loughguile, 12, £89.00.

HOGGETS

C Philips, Draperstown, 11, £152, 10, £140, 10, £130. Denis McAuley, Carnlough, 11, £150, 10, £146, 12, £136, 10, £128. Fairmount Farm, Claudy, 15, £136, 14, £132, 12, £130, 12, £126. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, 8, £138.

CAST EWES

J P Hurl, Carnlough, 12, £100. N J McQuaige, Cushendun, 12, £68.00, 12, £67.00. M Steele, Glenarm, 12, £90.00. D McKillop, Cushendall, 14, £100, 12, £88.00. A J and J Murphy, Cushendun, 10, £66.00, 10, £62.00, 10, £56.00. S Cullinan, Draperstown, 7, £64.00.

Auctoneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.