Armoy Mart: Heifers sell to £1,100

A good show of 150 head last Monday night met with a much sharper trade with a number of new customers in attendance trying to source cattle for the grass.

LEADING PRICES

HEIFERS

Bushmills producer, Charolais, 490kgs, £1,000, 400kgs, £870. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,100. Crumlin producer, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs, £935, 540kgs, £1,045. Draperstown producer, Charolais, 430kgs, £890, 360kgs, £700, 330kgs, £675, 320kgs, £665, 310kgs, £655. Cloughmills producer, Charolais, 450kgs, £960, 400kgs, £800, 350kgs, £710. Draperstown producer, Charolais, 320kgs, £640, 460kgs, £840, 470kgs, £850, 330kgs, £630. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 550kgs, £1,045, 490kgs, £940. Ballymena producer, Charolais, 300kgs, £645, 270kgs, £575, 300kgs, £615. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 250kgs, £515, 240kgs, £515. Crumlin producer, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs, £1,040, 700kgs, £1,200 OTM. Ballycastle producer, Saler, 280kgs, £660, 260kgs, £580.

STEERS

Bushmills producer, Charolais, 380kgs, £860. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 460kgs, £930, 500kgs, £1,035. Bushmills producer, Hereford, 505kgs, £1,000, 470kgs, £920. Armoy producer, Aberdeen Angus, 360kgs, £775, 250kgs, £560, 300kgs, £605, 280kgs, £570. Martinstown producer, Fleckvieh, 500kgs, £970. Bushmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £1,030. Ballycastle producer, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,010. Armoy producer, Charolais, 480kgs, £460kgs, £950, 525kgs, £1,060. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 320kgs, £700, 350kgs, £740, 400kgs, £830, 380kgs, £800.

Fat cows sold to £1,100 for a 680kgs Aberdeen Angus cow.

