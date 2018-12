Armoy Mart: Heifers sell to £1,125

A seasonal show of 76 head last Monday night saw steers ell to £1,200 for 580kgs.

Fat cows topped at £1,000, heifers sold to £1,125.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

R Watson, Cloughmills, Limousin, 350kgs, £800, 340kgs, £795, 300kgs, £700, 310kgs, £700. Iain Mathews, Bushmills, Charolais, 460kgs, £920. Raymond Dunlop, Bushmills, (OTM Friesian) 700kgs, £1,050, 670kgs, £1,000, 510kgs, £830. J G McGowan, Ballycastle, Friesian, 560kgs, £1,025, 530kgs, £910, 500kgs, £780. David Nutt, Bushmills, Simmental, 520kgs, £900, 525kgs, £890. Roy McKeown, Broughshane, Friesian, 540kgs, £790, 520kgs, £755. William Moore, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 310kgs, £635. D McAuley, Ballycastle, Charolais, 580kgs, £1,200.

FAT COWS

Sam McCollum, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 800kgs, £1,000. Ryan McKay, Dunloy, Limousin, 600kgs, £780, 440kgs, £580. Noel McAuley, Ballycastle, Limousin, 500kgs, £735. R Watson, Cloughmills, Limousin, 570kgs, £645. R Douds, Cloughmills, Limousin, 790kgs, £850.

HEIFERS

S Dunlop, Bushmills, Limousin, 560kgs, £1,125. Noel McAuley, Ballycastle, Charolais, 300kgs, £640, 270kgs, £580. R Watson, Cloughmills, Limousin, 300kgs, £700.

Sale each Monday at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.