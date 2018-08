Armoy Mart: Quality heifers sell to £1,270 for 550kgs

Just over 180 head of cattle were on offer at last Monday night’s sale with an outstanding trade had for all types of cattle.

The star of the show was the sale of a large consignment of top quality heifers from Dominic McMullan, Dunloy, topping at £1,270 for 550kgs.

Steers sold to £1,220 for 600kgs, cows to £1,100.

HEIFERS

D McMullan, Dunloy, Charolais, 550kgs, £1,270, 500kgs, £1,210, 520kgs, £1,190, 510kgs, £1,170, 490kgs, £1,100, 490kgs, £1,160, 490kgs, £1,140, 460kgs, £1,100, 570kgs, £1,210, 550kgs, £1,170, 510kgs, £1,140, 500kgs, £1,100, 500kgs, £1,180, 520kgs, £1,120, 500kgs, £1,115, 550kgs, £1,190. Pat McBride, Ballyvoy, Charolais, 450kgs, £915. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs, £1,050, 490kgs, £1,030, 480kgs, £1,050, 480kgs, £1,040, 490kgs, £1,030, 490kgs, £1,005, 460kgs, £940. W J McMullan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 400kgs, £840, 390kgs, £810. R M Duffin, Martinstown, Limousin, 380kgs, £805. P McBride, Ballycastle, Limousin, 550kgs, £1,085. V McCaughan, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs, £995, 490kgs, £960. D McMullan, Dunloy, Charolais, 480kgs, £1,030, 475kgs, £1,030, 500kgs, £1,040, 480kgs, £1,040.

STEERS

S J and D J Currie, Mosside, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,220. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs, £1,115, 560kg, £1,100, 560kgs, £1,125, 600kgs, £1,170, 550kgs, £1,085. Chas Kane, Ballintoy, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,015, 600kgs, £1,230, 550kgs, £1,130. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs, £1,120, 560kgs, 1,100, 550kgs, £1,070, 600kgs, £1,130, 500kgs, £1,050. Austin Caldwell, Ballymena, Hereford, 505kgs, £1,045, 520kgs, £990, 500kgs, £995. B and R McCollum, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs, £1,040, 500kgs, £1,005, 580kgs, £1,080, 550kgs, £1,085, 600kgs, £1,170, 560kgs, £1,125, 560kgs, £1,100, 540kgs, £1,025. Moore Wallace, Cloughmills, Friesian, 600kgs, £1,025. M and Y Carson, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs, £855. Brian McAlister, Dervock, Hereford, 490kgs, £950. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, Charolais, 610kgs, £1,180. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Friesian, 570kgs, £895, 570kgs, £890, 550kgs, £875.

FAT COWS

Sam McKinnon, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,035. A Jamison, Stranocum, Limousin, 530kgs, £900. John Sinclair, Bushmills, Simmental, 890kgs, £1,100. William Knox, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs, £725. R J Dewart, Hereford, 650kgs, £870. Noel McAuley, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £720. R Watson, Cloughmills, Ayrshire, 620kgs, £940, 550kgs, £790.

Please note: No sale next Monday due to annual ewe lamb sale.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.