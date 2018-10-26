Armoy Mart: Sharper trade for fat lambs

A good show of 2,476 head last Wednesday night (October 24th) met with a very sharp trade for all types of sheep.

Fat lambs were much sharper selling to £85.00, store lambs were a tremendous trade with many lambs selling over £70.00 and breeding sheep topped at £132.

FAT LAMBS

A B Wilson, Armoy, 26kgs, £85.00. Mick McKeown, Cushendall, 25kgs, £84.00. A E Devlin, Limavady, 26kgs, £84.00. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, 27kgs, £83.50. Chris McKernan, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £82.50. John Thompson, Bushmills, 25kgs, £82.00. Donal Kane, Cushendall, 23kgs, £78.00. R J Sinclair, Bushmills, 24kgs, £79.50.

STORE LAMBS

Niall McMullan, Loughguile, 29 Texel, £73.50. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, 25 Texel, £71.50. Desmond McMullan, Glenariffe, 24 mules, £71.50. S Boyle, Loughguile, 17 Texel, £71.50. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 30 Texel, £70.00. Richard Kane, Ballycastle, 34 Texel, £70.00. M Maloney, Loughguile, 12 Texel, £75.00. A E Devlin, Limavady, 5 Suffolk, £75.00. M Gillan, Ballyvoy, 10 Suffolk, £69.50. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 22 Suffolk, £68.00. R Kane, Ballycastle, 23 Texel, £69.00. B Blaney, Cushendall, 60 crossbreds £66.50. P McKendry, Armoy, 43, £67.50. N McKeague, Ballycastle, 50, £66.50.

EWE LAMBS

M McClafferty, Armoy, 10 mules, £96.10, 10, £91.00, 10, £88.00. A E Devlin, Limavady, 3 Suffolk, £90.00. I Montgomery, Ballymena, 9 mules, £90.00, 9, £88.00.

HOGGET, EWES & RAMS

John McAllister, Bushmills, 10 mules, £132, 10, £127, 10, £126, 10, £122. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 10 mules, £128. E McFetridge, Armoy, Texel ram, £250. H Carey, Loughguile, Blue rams, £195, £170.

Sale every Wednesday at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.