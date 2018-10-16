Armoy Mart: Solid trade for annual show of pedigree Blue Leicester rams and females

A solid trade was had for the annual show of pedigree Blue Leicester rams and females last Saturday (October 13th).

SHEARLING RAMS

R Loughridge, Loughguile, £1,220gns. Michelle Wright, £820gns, £780, £780, £680, £600. Alister Christie, Ballymoney, £800. Andrew Adams, Ballymena, £720. McCormick Brothers, Cushendun, £700. Chris Butler, Ballyvoy, £700, £680, £600. William Adams, Ballymena, £700, £580. S Laverty, Loughguile, £670. Steven Duncan, Crumlin, £680, £600. Arnold Douglas, Limavady, £620. Owen McKenny, Castlewellan, £580, £580.

RAM LAMBS

B Harkin, Donemana, £1,050. Danny McKee, Loughguile, £1,000. Alistair Christie, Ballymoney, £800. William Adams, Ballymena, £760, £720, £720, £520, £600, £600. Alex Butler, Ballyvoy, £750, £600, £500, £460. Hugh Henry, Larne, £620, £540, £460. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, £580, £460. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, £520. Roger Hayes, Plumbridge, £560. Ian Montgomery, Glenwherry, £500.

EWE LAMBS

J Laverty, Loughguile, £400, £400. Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, £360, £220, £260, £200. Jas Harkin, Plumbridge, £280, £280, £260, £240. Chris Butler, Ballyvoy, £240, £200.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.